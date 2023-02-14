Worcester Railers HC Trade for Defenseman/Forward Josh Victor
February 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), andGeneral Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has completed a trade for defenseman/forward Josh Victor from the Florida Everblades.
Victor,29, arrives in Worcester in exchange for cash considerations from the Florida Everblades. in 24 games with Florida this season, the 6-4, 212lb skater had two assists and 69 penalty minutes to go along with a -6 rating. Victor as also split time between the Savannah Ghost Pirates and Kalamazoo Wings this season. In 16 games with Savannah, he had two assists and 59 penalty minutes along with a -2 rating. In eight games with Kalamazoo, notched 10 penalty minutes and a -4 rating.
"Josh is a big pickup for us," Smotherman said. "He brings the utility of being able to play both defense and forward, while having the size strength and grit that we are excited to have here in Worcester."
Prior to this season, the Round Rock, TX native spent the last three seasons between the ECHL & the SPHL. Last season with the Wheeling Nailers, Victor had one assist and 34 penalty minutes in 29 games played. Between the Macon Mayhem, Fayetteville Marksmen, and Quad City Storm of the SPHL from 2019-2021, Victor had ten points (1-9-10) in 75 games played to go with 80 penalty minutes and a +23 rating.
Prior to playing professional hockey, Josh spent four years playing under Dean Fuller for the Fitchburg State Falcons of the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference. Notched 25 points (2-23-25) in 106 games played for the Falcons, along with 117 penalty minutes. He helped to lead the team to its first MASCAC championship in program history in 2017-18 before being named team captain for his senior year in 2018-19. Victor signed with the Atlanta Gladiators immediately after his senior year and played in three games.
The Railers start a six game road trip against the Norfolk Admirals and four of the South Division's teams this Friday at 7:05 p.m. from The Scope in Norfolk, VA.
