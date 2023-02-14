Stacy Blaquiere Named Recipient of 2023 Barnes Award

PORTLAND, ME - Stacy Blaquiere, of the Paris, Oxford, and Casco Fire Departments as well as Pace Ambulance, has been named the recipient of the 2023 Captain Joel Barnes Community Service Award. Blaquiere is the fourth recipient of the award and becomes the first female to win it.

Created in the fall of 2019, the Captain Joel Barnes Community Service Award honors the late Joel Barnes, a Berwick fire captain who was killed in the line of the duty on March 1st, 2019, while saving the life of a fellow firefighter. The award seeks to recognize a local fire or EMS responder in the state of Maine with three or more years of service, who "demonstrate outstanding professionalism and service to their community, and a commitment to promoting life safety education."

Blaquiere works on a per diem basis for the Paris, Oxford, and Casco Fire Departments and is a full time EMT for Pace Ambulance, based in Norway. She has organized successful toy drives for a family who lost a child in a house fire, organized clothing drives for fire victims, food drives for the residents of Paris, and school supply drives for local students and teachers. Stacy also heads up the annual Community Day at the Paris Fire Department, to promote fire prevention and safety.

In December, when severe winter storms hit the region, Blaquiere spent two weekend going door-to-door at the residences of the elderly community to check on them and deliver warm meals.

"It is very humbling to even be nominated for something like this," said Blaquiere. "To win it is even better. I don't do this for recognition but it's nice to know the community appreciates my hard work."

Blaquiere joins three previous recipients of the Captain Joel Barnes Community Service Award: Josh Pobrislo (2022 - South Portland Fire Department), Bobby Dorr (2021 - Ellsworth Fire Department) and Matt St. Pierre (2020 - Hampden Fire Department).

The Barnes Award committee is made up of Mariners employees, members of Teamsters Local 340, and the Berwick Volunteer Firefighters Association. They interviewed four finalists before choosing Blaquiere at this year's winner. The three runners up were John Gilboy III (Old Orchard Beach Fire Department), Gerry Pineau (Deputy Fire Chief for Topsham), and Dale Morrison (Presque Isle Fire Department).

"The Mariners are incredibly grateful to be able to help carry on the legacy of Captain Barnes," said Adam Goldberg, Mariners Vice President of Business Operations. "Each year, we talk to amazing people in various Maine communities and all of them talk about Captain Barnes as a person, not as a firefighter. Congratulations to Stacy and all of this year's finalists. It is rewarding to shine the light on the members of our community that are the most humble and selfless."

