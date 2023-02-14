Solar Bears Sign Forward Nathan Hudgin

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears announced Tuesday the Hockey Club has signed forward Nathan Hudgin to a Standard Player Contract. Additionally, the Solar Bears have suspended forward Hunter Fejes to keep his ECHL playing rights after Fejes made his intentions of exploring other playing opportunities known Tuesday morning.

Hudgin, 25, has appeared in 31 SPHL games this season for the Huntsville Havoc, scoring 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points. Hudgin played in France last season, finishing 11th in the league with 37 points in 26 games.

The Scarborough, Ontario native attended University of Toronto from 2018-2021, playing in 46 games and scoring 42 points.

Hudgin played major junior hockey in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League from 2016-2018 for the Dummondville Voltigeurs and Val-d'Or Foreurs. In 117 QMJHL games, Hudgin scored 35 goals and added 33 assists. Hudgin also racked up 151 penalty minutes.

During the 2015-16 season, Hudgin led the Stouffville Spirit of the Ontario Junior Hockey League in scoring with 29 goals and 31 assists in 51 games.

NEXT GAMES: Friday, February 17, the Solar Bears host the South Carolina Stingrays at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. Following the game Friday, the Puerto Rican Men's National Ice Hockey Team will take to Amway Center ice beginning their exhibition series throughout Central Florida. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. For more information regarding Serie de Desafiadores, log on to orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

Prior to the Solar Bears taking the ice on Sunday February 19, the Puerto Rican Men's National Ice Hockey Team will play their final game of Serie de Desafiadores at 10:15 a.m. Following the game, there will be a meet and greet opportunity with the team at Sky Lounge in the Amway Center. The Solar Bears then take on the Utah Grizzles at 3:00 p.m for Latina Noche presented by Publix. Sunday, show your VyStar Credit Union credit or debit card at the box office to receive two (2) complementary tickets courtesy of VyStar Credit Union.

