Affiliate Report: February 14, 2023

LA KINGS

30-18-7 | 2nd in Pacific

Last week, the Los Angeles Kings opened the week's slate at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins after over a week off from games due to the All-Star Break. The star of the show on Saturday night was Adrian Kempe, who would go on to score four goals in the contest. Kings goaltender Pheonix Copley would stop all 25 shots faced to lead LA to a 6-0 blowout on home ice and earn his second NHL shutout of his career. Anze Kopitar would also add three points (3a) in the winning effort.

Last night, LA would stay at Crypto.com Arena to take on the Buffalo Sabres in their second contest of the week. After a quiet first period that saw zero shots hitting the back of the net, the Kings would explode in the second, scoring all four goals of the middle frame to take a commanding lead heading into the final twenty minutes. Los Angeles would earn the 5-2 victory, winning their second in a row since the beginning the second half of the regular season.

With just two games on the slate for this week, Los Angeles will take a short trip to Anaheim to take on the Ducks on Friday before returning home against Arizona on Saturday. Anaheim is having a disappointing season thus far, currently holding a 17-31-6 record which places them in 8th in the Pacific Division. The Kings trail the Vegas Golden Knights by just one point in the standings.

Upcoming Games:

Fri. Feb. 17 - LA (30-18-7) at Anaheim (17-31-6)

Sat. Feb. 18 - Arizona (18-28-8) at LA (30-18-7)

ONTARIO REIGN

26-17-1-1 | 5th in Pacific

RABBITS WITH THE REIGN: Tyler Inamoto (D), Nikita Pavlychev (F)

The Ontario Reign opened last week's slate on the road, taking on the Bakersfield Condors on the weekend.

On Friday night, Ontario would come from behind to force a shootout, scoring the tying goal late in the third period. Samuel Fagemo scored the deciding goal in the fourth round of the shootout giving the Reign a 3-2 victory, which was their first road victory in Bakersfield this season. Stopping three shots in the shootout, Cal Petersen has now allowed two or fewer goals in the last five games in net.

On Saturday night, Ontario would come from behind, once again, digging themselves out of an early two goal deficit to the Henderson Silver Knights. This contest would go to shootout, as Samuel Fagemo would net the deciding goal for the second straight night. Matt Villalta would stop all four shots faced in the shootout, giving the Reign their third straight victory while earning four points over the weekend.

After playing just two games last week, Ontario will have four games on the slate this week. Three of those games will be on the road, with the first one taking place in San Jose on Wednesday night against the Barracuda. San Jose currently hold a 18-25-0-4 record, placing them in 8th place in the Pacific Division.

Upcoming Games:

Wed. Feb. 15 - Ontario (26-17-1-1) at San Jose (18-25-0-4)

Fri. Feb. 17 - Coachella (30-7-4-1) at Ontario (26-17-1-1)

Sat. Feb. 18 - Ontario (26-17-1-1) at San Diego (13-35-0-0)

Mon. Feb. 20 - Ontario (26-17-1-1) at Coachella (30-7-4-1)

