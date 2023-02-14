Stingrays Spoil Mike Pelech's Historic Night

DULUTH, Ga. - After trailing 2-0 early in the contest the Atlanta Gladiators (24-18-5-1) built themselves a 3-2 lead, but it was not enough as the team fell 5-3 to the South Carolina Stingrays (28-12-4-1), stretching their losing streak to six-games Tuesday evening at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

First Star: Mike Pelech (ATL) - Made ECHL History

Second Star: Connor Moore (SC) - 1 goal, 1 assist

Third Star: Matt Anderson (SC) - 1 goal, 1 assist

Mike Pelech made ECHL history Tuesday night as he became the All-Time Leader in career ECHL games played at 860, passing Sam Ftorek.

The South Carolina Stingrays opened the scoring just five minutes into the first period (15:55).

South Carolina extended their lead just over a minute later to make it 2-0 (14:38).

Atlanta cut South Carolina's lead in half on the power play, making it 2-1 (10:47). Sanghoon Shin scored as he sniped a shot from the left side of the ice for his 13th goal of the season.

The Gladiators tied the game just moments later to even the score 2-2 (9:52). Just 55-seconds after Shin's goal, Tyler Kobryn knocked home his sixth goal of the year.

Atlanta grabbed a 3-2 lead just past the midway point of the second period (8:36). Defencemen Zach Yoder forced a turnover in the defensive zone and sprung Kaid Oliver on a breakaway. Oliver made no mistake, beating Stingrays' netminder Clay Stevenson for his 13th tally of the season.

The Stingrays tied the game just before the end of the second period to make it 3-3 (3:40).

South Carolina jumped out to a lead early in the third period, making the score 4-3 (15:41).

Atlanta pulled goaltender David Tendeck with just over a minute to go in the third period. South Carolina took advantage of the empty net by scoring to make it 5-3 (1:27).

Clay Stevenson made 31 saves in the victory for South Carolina, meanwhile David Tendeck turned aside 38 shots for the Gladiators.

