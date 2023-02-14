Cincinnati's Vaive Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

February 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Justin Vaive of the Cincinnati Cyclones is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Feb. 6-12.

Vaive scored five goals in three games last week, as the Cyclones swept a three-game southern road trip.

The 33-year-old scored a pair of goals in a 6-1 win at Savannah on Friday and in a 5-3 victory at Atlanta on Saturday before adding a goal in a 6-5 win against the Gladiators on Sunday.

A native of Buffalo, New York, Vaive leads the Cyclones, and is tied for 13th in the ECHL, with 21 goals this season, while adding 11 assists for 32 points in 46 gamges.

Vaive has tallied 252 points (143g-109a) in 394 career ECHL games with Cincinnati, Fort Wayne and Greenville while adding 67 points (31g-36a) in 280 career games in the American Hockey League with Belleville, Rochester, Bridgeport, Hartford and San Antonio.

Prior to turning pro, Vaive posted 46 points (23g-23a) in 130 career games at Miami University.

On behalf of Justin Vaive, a case of pucks will be donated to a Cincinnati youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners-Up: Hugo Roy, Kansas City (3 gp, 4g, 1a, 5 pts.), Pavel Gogolev, Newfoundland (3 gp, 4g, 2a, 6 pts.) and Stepan Timofeyev, Norfolk (3 gp, 4g, 3a, 7 pts.).

Also Nominated: Colby McAuley (Allen), Josh McKechney (Greenville), Cam Hillis (Indy), Matt Marcinew (Rapid City), Charlie Gerard (Reading), Kirill Tyutyayev (Toledo), Justin Addamo (Wheeling) and Jimmy Lambert (Worcester).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.