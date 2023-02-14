ECHL Transactions - February 14
February 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 14, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Indy:
Austin Albrecht, F
Iowa:
Ted McGeen, F
Worcester:
Artur Terchiyev, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Ryan DaSilva, D traded to Wheeling
Atlanta:
Add Joe Murdaca, G activated from reserve
Delete Carlos Fornaris, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Delete Matt McLeod, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Florida:
Delete Josh Victor, D traded to Worcester
Iowa:
Add Steven Leonard, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Kevin McKernan, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Alec Broetzman, F placed on reserve
Delete Jake Durflinger, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)
Kalamazoo:
Add Kurt Gosselin, D added to active roster (traded from Toledo)
Delete Mason McCarty, F placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Florentino, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)
Norfolk:
Add Brian Bowen, F team suspension lifted, added to active roster
Add Ian White, D activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Foss, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Nathan Hudgin, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Grant Mismash, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Hunter Fejes, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Reading:
Add Bryan Etter, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Charlie Gerard, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
Delete Mason Millman, D recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
South Carolina:
Add Tarek Baker, F activated from reserve
Delete Carter Allen, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add William Lavalliere, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Cedric Lacroix, F assigned by Grand Rapids
Add Mathieu Brodeur, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Dillon Hill, D placed on reserve
Delete D-Jay Jerome, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/4)
Delete Mathieu Brodeur, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Utah:
Delete Brandon Cutler, F loaned to Colorado (AHL)
Wheeling:
Delete Nick Hutchison, F ECHL playing rights traded to Adirondack
Wichita:
Add Ky Nixon, G added as EBUG
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 14, 2023
- ECHL Transactions - February 14 - ECHL
- Worcester Railers HC Trade for Defenseman/Forward Josh Victor - Worcester Railers HC
- Nailers Acquire Defenseman Ryan Da Silva from Adirondack - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Acquire Rights to Nick Hutchison - Adirondack Thunder
- Justin Vaive Named ECHL Player of the Week - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Cincinnati's Vaive Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Atlanta Gladiators Announce 2023 Teddy Bear Toss Totals - Atlanta Gladiators
- Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Heads to East Coast for 4 Road Games - Utah Grizzlies
- Stacy Blaquiere Named Recipient of 2023 Barnes Award - Maine Mariners
- Solar Bears Sign Forward Nathan Hudgin - Orlando Solar Bears
- Cutler Signs AHL PTO, Miner Recalled to Colorado - Utah Grizzlies
- Wichita Starts Week Tonight in Tulsa on Valentine's Day - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Gladiators, February 14 at 7:00 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 18 - Idaho Steelheads
- KC Mavericks Shane Starrett Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City's Starrett Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Affiliate Report: February 14, 2023 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Announce 2022-23 Hall of Fame Class - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.