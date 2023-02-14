ECHL Transactions - February 14

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 14, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Austin Albrecht, F

Iowa:

Ted McGeen, F

Worcester:

Artur Terchiyev, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Ryan DaSilva, D traded to Wheeling

Atlanta:

Add Joe Murdaca, G activated from reserve

Delete Carlos Fornaris, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete Matt McLeod, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Florida:

Delete Josh Victor, D traded to Worcester

Iowa:

Add Steven Leonard, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Kevin McKernan, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Alec Broetzman, F placed on reserve

Delete Jake Durflinger, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)

Kalamazoo:

Add Kurt Gosselin, D added to active roster (traded from Toledo)

Delete Mason McCarty, F placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Florentino, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)

Norfolk:

Add Brian Bowen, F team suspension lifted, added to active roster

Add Ian White, D activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Foss, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Nathan Hudgin, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Grant Mismash, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Hunter Fejes, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Reading:

Add Bryan Etter, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Charlie Gerard, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

Delete Mason Millman, D recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

South Carolina:

Add Tarek Baker, F activated from reserve

Delete Carter Allen, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add William Lavalliere, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Cedric Lacroix, F assigned by Grand Rapids

Add Mathieu Brodeur, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Dillon Hill, D placed on reserve

Delete D-Jay Jerome, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/4)

Delete Mathieu Brodeur, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Utah:

Delete Brandon Cutler, F loaned to Colorado (AHL)

Wheeling:

Delete Nick Hutchison, F ECHL playing rights traded to Adirondack

Wichita:

Add Ky Nixon, G added as EBUG

