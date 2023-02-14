ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

February 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced that Allen head coach Chad Costello has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #625, Fort Wayne at Allen, on Feb. 11.

Costello is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 2:18 of the third period.

Costello will miss Allen's game vs. Florida on Feb. 15.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

