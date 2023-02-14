Moore Powers Stingrays Past Gladiators on Valentine's Day

February 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release









Atlanta Gladiators' Derek Topatigh battles e South Carolina Stingrays' Anthony Del Gaizo

(South Carolina Stingrays) Atlanta Gladiators' Derek Topatigh battles e South Carolina Stingrays' Anthony Del Gaizo(South Carolina Stingrays)

DULUTH, GA - The South Carolina Stingrays (28-12-4-1) defeated the Atlanta Gladiators (24-18-5-1) by a final score of 5-3 on Tuesday night at Gas South Arena.

South Carolina took the first lead of the contest 4:05 into the opening stanza on Jackson Leppard's sixth goal of the season. Leppard received a pass from Martin Haš in the slot and snapped a shot over the glove of David Tendeck for the 1-0 lead.

Matt Anderson doubled the lead 1:17 later with a snipe from inside the left circle. Anderson held a clearing attempt from Atlanta and skated to the slot where he rang a shot off the post past Tendeck for the 2-0 advantage.

Atlanta cut the deficit in half at the 9:13 mark of the first period on a power play goal from Sanghoon Shin. Shin set up at the bottom of the left circle and placed a perfect shot past the glove of Clay Stevenson for the 2-1 contest.

Tyler Kobryn evened the score 55 seconds later on his sixth tally of the year. Kobryn flung a rebound past the sprawling glove of Stevenson for the 2-2 game just over halfway through the opening period.

The Gladiators gained their first lead of the contest at the 11:24 mark of the second period as Kaid Oliver netted a breakaway goal for the 3-2 lead. Zach Yoder hit Oliver in stride for the breakaway where Oliver fired a shot past the blocker of Stevenson for the advantage.

Anthony Del Gaizo tied the game at three goals apiece with 3:40 remaining in the middle frame on his third power play goal in the last two games. Del Gaizo collected a blocked shot from Connor Moore and swung a rebound shot past diving Tendeck for the 3-3 game to close out the middle frame.

Moore gave the Stingrays the final lead of the contest 4:19 into the third period, netting the game-winning goal on the power play. Moore received a pass from Anderson and threw a puck through traffic that beat Tendeck five seconds into the man advantage.

Atlanta pulled Tendeck with time winding down and brought the extra attacker on the ice in hopes of tying the game. Leppard collected a loose puck in the offensive zone and sent a shot into the empty net for the 5-3 final.

The Stingrays return to action this Friday, February 17th for a showdown with the Orlando Solar Bears at the Amway Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. in Orlando, FL.

Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248 or submit this form.

For all the latest news and updates, follow the Stingrays on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.