Justin Vaive Named ECHL Player of the Week

Cincinnati,OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced that forward Justin Vaive has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for February 6-12.

Vaive, 33, scored five goals in three games last weekend, helping the Cyclones pick up three victories on the road in Georgia (one against Savannah, two against Atlanta).

"It's great to be recognized by the league, but individual success stems from team success," said Vaive. "We worked hard up-and-down the lineup last week and it reflected in our performance. I wouldn't have been able to produce like that if it weren't for my teammates."

The Buffalo, New York native is in the midst of his 12th professional season and leads Cincinnati with 21 goals. In 394 ECHL games, Vaive has scored 143 goals and 109 assists for 252 points. Vaive spent an additional 280 games in the American Hockey League from 2011-18.

"Justin is our leader for a reason," said Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jason Payne. "Even when there are games he isn't scoring, he's always doing the little things right. He has a relentless work ethic and that's what you want in your captain; someone who leads by example and doesn't have to speak to get the most out of the players surrounding him."

Thanks to the partnership between the ECHL and Inglasco, a case of pucks will be donated to a Cincinnati youth hockey organization on behalf of Justin Vaive.

