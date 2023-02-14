KC Mavericks Shane Starrett Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Kansas City Mavericks goaltender Shane Starrett was named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of Feb. 6-12, the ECHL announced today.

This is Starrett's second Goaltender of the Week award in 2023-23. He is the only goaltender to receive the weekly award multiple times this season in the ECHL.

The Bellingham, Mass., native had one of the strongest weeks from a goaltender this season, going 3-0-0 against the Wichita Thunder, including his second shutout of the campaign. Starrett, 28, finished the week with a 1.31 goals-against-average and a save percentage of .958.

Tuesday's home game saw him save 36 of 37 shots en route to a 5-1 victory, he then stopped 31 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win and capped off the week with a 3-0 shutout against the Mountain Division rivals, stopping all 24 shots he faced at home that night.

Starrett is 17-10-3 this season with a 2.79 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 33 games. He is one win away from 100 professional victories in his career and is one of 10 goaltenders in the ECHL this season with multiple shutouts. Starrett's 17 victories ties him for fourth place in the 2022-23 campaign.

Starrett and the Mavericks return to Cable Dahmer Arena on Friday and Saturday nights against the first-place Idaho Steelheads. On Saturday, the Mavericks will wear specialty jerseys for the team's Miracle on Ice Night. Puck drop for both games is at 7:05 PM.

