Three Homers Power Chasers to Series Opening Win at Columbus

COLUMBUS, OHIO - A trio of home runs and a strong start from Andrew Hoffmann helped power the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 7-3 win over the Columbus Clippers in the series opener Tuesday.

Hoffmann surrendered a solo homer in the bottom of the first inning to give the Clippers an early lead, but the right-hander settled down after and held the Clippers to four hits and a walk over four scoreless innings. Hoffmann retired eight of his final nine en route to his third win with Omaha in just seven starts.

Walter Pennington followed Hoffmann and retired six straight, striking out three in a row between the sixth and seventh innings.

Omaha gave Hoffmann immediate run support after falling behind, as José Briceño connected on a two-run homer in the top of the second inning to give the chasers a lead they did not look back on.

Nate Eaton homered in the fourth, a solo shot and his 14th long ball of the season to extend the lead, then after Briceño reached on a two-out error, Angelo Castellano connected on a three-run homer, his 14th of the season as well for a 6-1 lead at the time.

John Rave singled in Castellano in the eighth to add a run of insurance, as eight Storm Chasers recorded hits in the win.

Jonathan Heasley took over for Pennington in the eighth and struggled as he allowed a pair of hits, including a two-run homer, Kyle Manzardo's second of the game, but he worked out of trouble with a pair of strikeouts.

Omaha drew a pair of walks in the ninth but couldn't score, then Dylan Coleman came on in the bottom of the ninth and recorded three quick outs to finish off the win.

Hoffmann, Pennington, Heasley and Coleman combined for 12 strikeouts, the staff's most in a single game since August 27th vs. St. Paul.

The Storm Chasers return to action Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. CT with right-hander Max Castillo on the mound for Omaha.

