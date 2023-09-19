Knights Beat the Redbirds 13-3 on Tuesday
September 19, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(MEMPHIS, TN) -- The Charlotte Knights pounded out 13 runs on 12 hits en route to a commanding 13-3 win over the Memphis Redbirds in the opening game of a six-game series on Tuesday night from AutoZone Park in Memphis, TN. Tuesday's win was Charlotte's third straight.
The Knights jumped out to an early lead in the first inning and never looked back. Left fielder Víctor Reyes launched a three-run home run in the four-run first frame. The home run was his team-leading 19th of the season. He also leads the Knights in the RBI department with 82. He finished the game 2-for-5 with the home run, two runs scored and three RBI.
Charlotte had a number of other offensive stars in Tuesday's opener, including shortstop Erik González (three hits and three RBI), second baseman Laz Rivera (two hits and three RBI) and center fielder Yolequi Cespedes (two hits and two RBI). Additionally, catcher Adam Hackenberg enjoyed a solid day at the plate. He had one hit, two walks and three runs scored for the Knights.
RHP Cristian Mena (1-1, 5.95) earned his first career Triple-A win after he allowed just three runs over five strong innings. The 20-year-old allowed eight hits and struck-out four batters. Chicago White Sox RHP Declan Cronin began a major-league rehab stint with the Knights on Tuesday and pitched a scoreless sixth inning. He fanned two batters. RHP Alex Mateo added two scoreless innings out of the Charlotte bullpen. RHP Edgar Navarro tossed a scoreless ninth inning to shut the door on Charlotte's win.
The Knights will continue the six-game road series against the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) from AutoZone Park on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. from Memphis. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call on www.CharlotteKnights.com.
