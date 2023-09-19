Durham Defeats Gwinnett 8-2

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - Bulls shortstop Tristan Gray and center fielder Kameron Misner each clubbed two hits and drove in two runs, while Durham starting pitcher Mason Montgomery yielded a lone earned run on one hit in five innings of work in a 8-2 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday night at Coolray Field.

Durham's victory along with Lehigh Valley's win in Worcester maintains the Bulls' two-game advantage in the International League's second half standings over the IronPigs with five games remaining. The Norfolk Tides will host the second half winner

After the Stripers plated a tally in the fourth to start the scoring, the Bulls answered back with a four-run sixth started by Gray's first RBI single, with Misner following with a go-ahead two-run single before 1B Logan Driscoll capped the frame with an run-scoring knock to left. Gray in the following frame would drive in his second run of the night to make it 5-1 prior to DH Ruben Cardenas's RBI single to right. Durham would then add two more tallies in the ninth before Gwinnett plated a single tally in the last of the frame.

Gray (2-4, 1 R, 2 RBI), Misner (2-4, 2 RBI) and 2B Ronny Simon (2-4, 2 R, 1 BB) each tallied two knocks in the victory. Gray has 14 of his last 15 games, including each of his last ten.

Montgomery (5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO) earned the win with his five solid frames, as Trevor Brigden (2.0 IP, 2 BB, 1 SO), Ryan Burr (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 SO) and Manuel Rodriguez (x) combined for the final four scoreless innings. Stripers reliever Collin McHugh (0.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO) suffered the loss.

The two teams are set to continue their series on Wednesday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05pm. RHP Anthony Molina is expected to get the nod for the Bulls while RHP Alan Rangel is anticipated to toe the rubber for the Stripers.

