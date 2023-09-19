Gwinnett Struggles to Keep Pace with Durham in 8-2 Loss
September 19, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Allan Winans fired 4.1 scoreless innings for the Gwinnett Stripers (68-75), but the Durham Bulls (85-60) pounced on the Stripers bullpen with a four-run sixth and eight total runs to take a comfortable 8-2 victory on Tuesday night at Coolray Field.
Decisive Plays: A solo home run by Braden Shewmake (16) put Gwinnett ahead 1-0 in the fourth. A four-run sixth inning by Durham featured a two-run single by Kameron Misner as the Bulls took a 4-1 lead. The lead expanded to 6-1 with RBI singles by Tristan Gray and Ruben Cardenas. Two more insurance runs came across in the ninth for Durham to make it 8-1. Andrew Velazquez bounced into a force out but drove in a run as Gwinnett scored the final run in an 8-2 defeat.
Key Contributors: Winans exited the game with the lead after 4.1 scoreless innings (3 H, 2 BB, 5 SO) and Shewmake (1-for-3, homer, RBI) had the Stripers' lone extra-base hit. For Durham, Gray (2-for-4, 2 RBIs) and Misner (2-for-5, 2 RBIs) had the two multi-RBI efforts of the game.
Noteworthy: With a walk in the first inning, Vaughn Grissom extended his on-base streak to 45 games, now three behind Wes Timmons (48 games in 2009) for the Gwinnett record. With a scoreless outing, Winans likely locked up the International League ERA title. The Stripers are now 18-5 all-time when Shewmake homers.
Next Game (Wednesday, September 20): Gwinnett vs. Durham 12:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 11:50 a.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. RHP Alan Rangel (1-0, 2.45 ERA) for the Stripers against RHP Anthony Molina (2-2, 4.89 ERA) for Durham. It's the final Education Day matinee game of the season, as the Stripers welcome area students for a day of education-themed fun.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 19, 2023
- Gonzales Records First Career Cycle as Indians Rock Red Wings with 21 Hits in 19-1 Rout - Indianapolis Indians
- Redbirds Begin Final Homestand of 2023 with Loss to Knights - Memphis Redbirds
- Knights Beat the Redbirds 13-3 on Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- Gwinnett Struggles to Keep Pace with Durham in 8-2 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sounds Walk-off Jumbo Shrimp in Series Opener - Nashville Sounds
- I-Cubs Win Sixth in a Row, Defeat Louisville 8-4 - Iowa Cubs
- Late Allen Homer Not Enough as Sounds Walk-off with 5-4 Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Hens Fall in Series Opener - Toledo Mud Hens
- Major League Rehabbers Help Lead Saints to 4-2 Victory Over Mud Hens - St. Paul Saints
- Hill Homers, Wings Fall in Indy 19-1 - Rochester Red Wings
- Durham Defeats Gwinnett 8-2 - Durham Bulls
- Matt Kroon Slugs Go-Ahead Homer in the Eighth as IronPigs Down WooSox - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats Drop Series Opener to Iowa - Louisville Bats
- Scott Homers, WooSox Drop Game One in Lehigh Valley - Worcester Red Sox
- Syracuse Blows Late Lead as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Wins, 10-5, on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Win Over Mets 10-5 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Three Homers Power Chasers to Series Opening Win at Columbus - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bisons Doubled up by Norfolk 6-3 in Series Opener - Buffalo Bisons
- Norby Grand Slam Seals Series Opening Win At Buffalo - Norfolk Tides
- 9.19.23 Game Information: Rochester Red Wings (64-76, 30-37) vs. Indianapolis Indians (64-76, 33-35) - Indianapolis Indians
- Matthews Promoted to Charlotte Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- Ball State University Product Kyle Nicolas Selected by Pittsburgh - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB Game Notes - September 19 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Saints Get Late Season Bullpen Help as Curtis Taylor Promoted from Double-A Wichita - St. Paul Saints
- September 19 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, September 19th to Sunday, September 24th - Syracuse Mets
- Ricky Tiedemann Scheduled to be Promoted to Bisons this Week - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings Cory Abbott Named IL Pitcher of the Week - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 19 at Indianapolis - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Announce Promotions for September 19-24 Homestand - Memphis Redbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Gwinnett Struggles to Keep Pace with Durham in 8-2 Loss
- Stripers Split Doubleheader in Road Finale at Jacksonville
- Stripers Split Doubleheader in Road Finale at Jacksonville
- Smith-Shawver, Vines Combine to Four-Hit Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers Break Out to Back Rangel's First Triple-A Win