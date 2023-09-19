Gwinnett Struggles to Keep Pace with Durham in 8-2 Loss

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Allan Winans fired 4.1 scoreless innings for the Gwinnett Stripers (68-75), but the Durham Bulls (85-60) pounced on the Stripers bullpen with a four-run sixth and eight total runs to take a comfortable 8-2 victory on Tuesday night at Coolray Field.

Decisive Plays: A solo home run by Braden Shewmake (16) put Gwinnett ahead 1-0 in the fourth. A four-run sixth inning by Durham featured a two-run single by Kameron Misner as the Bulls took a 4-1 lead. The lead expanded to 6-1 with RBI singles by Tristan Gray and Ruben Cardenas. Two more insurance runs came across in the ninth for Durham to make it 8-1. Andrew Velazquez bounced into a force out but drove in a run as Gwinnett scored the final run in an 8-2 defeat.

Key Contributors: Winans exited the game with the lead after 4.1 scoreless innings (3 H, 2 BB, 5 SO) and Shewmake (1-for-3, homer, RBI) had the Stripers' lone extra-base hit. For Durham, Gray (2-for-4, 2 RBIs) and Misner (2-for-5, 2 RBIs) had the two multi-RBI efforts of the game.

Noteworthy: With a walk in the first inning, Vaughn Grissom extended his on-base streak to 45 games, now three behind Wes Timmons (48 games in 2009) for the Gwinnett record. With a scoreless outing, Winans likely locked up the International League ERA title. The Stripers are now 18-5 all-time when Shewmake homers.

Next Game (Wednesday, September 20): Gwinnett vs. Durham 12:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 11:50 a.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. RHP Alan Rangel (1-0, 2.45 ERA) for the Stripers against RHP Anthony Molina (2-2, 4.89 ERA) for Durham. It's the final Education Day matinee game of the season, as the Stripers welcome area students for a day of education-themed fun.

