Sounds Walk-off Jumbo Shrimp in Series Opener
September 19, 2023 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - Entering the bottom of the ninth inning down a run, the Nashville Sounds (79-64, 39-30) continued their season of exciting wins at the friendly confines with a walk-off 5-4 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (69-76, 37-33) at First Horizon Park on Tuesday night.
Nashville entered the final inning ahead 3-2, but Clayton Andrews (5-0) gave up a two-run home run that flipped the score and gave Jacksonville a one-run lead. The Sounds fought back, with Abraham Toro drawing a walk and Patrick Dorrian smacking a single to put the tying and go-ahead runs on base. After Chris Roller struck out for the second out, Navarreto snuck a single down the left field line that scored Toro and Dorrian for Nashville's 13th walk-off win of the season.
Navarreto was already the reason Nashville was in the ballgame in the first place. Down 2-0 in the fifth, he crushed his seventh home run of the season, a two-run shot to left that tied things midway through. The Sounds took a one-run advantage in the seventh when Tyler Black's triple was followed by Toro's sacrifice fly.
In what was likely his final start of the season, Janson Junk delivered a quality start. The right-hander scattered nine hits across six two-run innings. He walked one while striking out four in the no-decision. The bullpen continued Junk's success, with Darrell Thompson and Ethan Small contributing back-to-back scoreless innings heading into the ninth.
The night was also noteworthy with the No. 2 prospect in baseball and the top prospect in the Brewers' system making his Triple-A debut. Jackson Chourio finished 1-for-4, logging his first Triple-A hit, a double in the eighth inning. The 19-year-old put the ball in play in each of his four at-bats.
Julio Teheran (6-2, 5.30) makes another start on rehab assignment from Milwaukee tomorrow. Left-hander Devin Smeltzer (5-9, 6.43) gets the ball for the Jumbo Shrimp. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT at First Horizon Park.
Post-Game Notes
Brian Navarreto has delivered the game-winning hit in each of Nashville's last two walk-off wins. He singled to score Tyler Black on September 9 vs. Memphis in an 8-7 triumph.
Abraham Toro extended his on-base streak to 34 games with a walk in the ninth. It's the longest on-base streak by a Sounds player this season and longest since Sal Frelick's 41-game on-base streak last season. Toro is batting .348 (46-for-132) with 31 runs, 19 walks and a 1.031 OPS since the streak began on July 9.
Garrett Mitchell (0-for-4, 2 K) and Jesse Winker (1-for-3, 2B) each appeared on rehab assignment from Milwaukee. Mitchell played the entire game in center field, while Winker played eight innings at first base.
Tyler Black extended his hitting streak to 10 games with the multi-hit night. Since the streak began on September 7, the prospect is batting .410 (16-for-39) with six extra-base hits, nine RBI, seven walks and 11 runs.
