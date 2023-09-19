RailRiders Win Over Mets 10-5

Syracuse, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Syracuse Mets 10-5 in game one of the series. The RailRiders posted a seven-run ninth inning to take the last Tuesday game of the season after everyone in the starting nine contributed. With three home runs in the contest, SWB has combined for a franchise-high 214 home runs on the season, eclipsing the 212 hit last summer.

The RailRiders got on the board first with Josh Breaux's two-run shot. After Andres Chaparro led off the second with a walk, Breaux hammered them home for an early lead. Nelson Medina followed with a triple for his first Triple-A hit. An RBI single from Carlos Narvaez made it 3-0.

In the bottom half, the Mets tied things up at three apiece quickly. Jose Peroza smacked a solo shot and Jaylen Palmer followed with a two-run homer of his own.

Syracuse got back-to-back walks with the bases loaded to take a late lead. The Mets held a 5-3 advantage after seven.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre put together a late rally in the top of the ninth inning scoring seven runs as they batted through the order and then some. Franchy Cordero singled down the third base line and Jamie Westbrook reached on a catcher's interference. Chaparro recorded an RBI single to drive in one. Jake Lamb followed with a three-run homer to give the RailRiders a 7-5 advantage. Breaux made it back-to-back jacks with his second long ball of the contest. Jesus Bastidas was hit by a pitch and Aaron Palensky walked to put two on. Cordero and Westbrook had two straight run-scoring knocks for a 10-5 victory.

Clayton Beeter tossed a quality start allowing three runs in six innings of work. He struck out seven. Matt Krook gave up two runs, but exited the game after only getting an out in the seventh. Josh Maciejewski (W, 4-1) came on and stranded the bases loaded. He finished his outing with two and two thirds scoreless for SWB.

Jose Chacin got the start allowing three runs in five innings of work. Eric Orze and Vinny Nittoli combined for three clean innings in relief. Dedniel Nunez (L, 2-4) gave up four runs William Woods let up three in the ninth inning.

The RailRiders and Mets continue the final week of the season at NBT Bank Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM.

