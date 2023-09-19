I-Cubs Win Sixth in a Row, Defeat Louisville 8-4
September 19, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY - The Iowa Cubs (80-62) claimed their sixth consecutive victory on Tuesday night as they won the series opener against the Louisville Bats (72-71) from Louisville Slugger Field by a score of 8-4.
It was Iowa who struck first with a run scored in the top of the first inning. After a pair of walks, outfielder Darius Hill poked a single through the right side of the infield to score Cole Roederer.
The I-Cubs increased their lead in the third inning as two more runs came across the plate stretching the lead to 3-0. Roederer drove in the first run with a single back up the middle. The second run came courtesy of David Bote. With two outs in the frame, Bote hit a pop up to the infield, but the Louisville defense had trouble playing the ball and let it drop, which allowed Roederer, who was off on contact, to come around and score.
Chuckie Robinson gave the Bats their first run of the night with a solo home run in the bottom of the third, but Iowa immediately responded with three runs of its own. Nelson Maldonado matched Robinson with a solo blast, Yonathan Perlaza scored on a wild pitch, and Hill recorded his second RBI single of the ballgame setting the score at 6-1.
In the fifth, Louisville cut Iowa's lead in half scoring a pair of runs. TJ Hopkins drove in the first on a single to center field and Jason Vosler followed with a sacrifice fly. In the seventh the Bats inched even closer with another run coming off a wild pitch making the score 6-4.
The I-Cubs then received a couple clutch insurance runs in the eighth as the duo of Roederer and Hill continued their big nights at the plate. Roederer increased Iowa's lead back to three runs with an RBI triple to the right field corner and was brought in on a bunt single by Hill a couple batters later.
Brendon Little took over on the mound for the I-Cubs in the later innings and shut the door on any comeback attempt by the Bats. The left-hander spun the final 2.2 innings of the game and held the Louisville offense scoreless, allowing just one hit, one walk, and recording two strikeouts to secure the win.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- With a double in the top of the third inning, Perlaza now has 40 two-baggers on the season. He also is the only player in franchise history to record a season with 20 home runs and 40 doubles.
- Maldonado's home run in the fourth was Iowa's 200th of the season, which is 16 shy of the franchise record set during the 1998 season.
- Eight of Iowa's nine starters recorded at least one hit in tonight's contest with four players having multi-hit performances. Hill led the charge going 3-for-4 with three RBI.
Iowa and Louisville will play game two of their six-game series tomorrow with first pitch slated for 11:05 am CT from Louisville Slugger Field. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 19, 2023
- Gonzales Records First Career Cycle as Indians Rock Red Wings with 21 Hits in 19-1 Rout - Indianapolis Indians
- Redbirds Begin Final Homestand of 2023 with Loss to Knights - Memphis Redbirds
- Knights Beat the Redbirds 13-3 on Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- Gwinnett Struggles to Keep Pace with Durham in 8-2 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sounds Walk-off Jumbo Shrimp in Series Opener - Nashville Sounds
- I-Cubs Win Sixth in a Row, Defeat Louisville 8-4 - Iowa Cubs
- Late Allen Homer Not Enough as Sounds Walk-off with 5-4 Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Hens Fall in Series Opener - Toledo Mud Hens
- Major League Rehabbers Help Lead Saints to 4-2 Victory Over Mud Hens - St. Paul Saints
- Hill Homers, Wings Fall in Indy 19-1 - Rochester Red Wings
- Durham Defeats Gwinnett 8-2 - Durham Bulls
- Matt Kroon Slugs Go-Ahead Homer in the Eighth as IronPigs Down WooSox - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats Drop Series Opener to Iowa - Louisville Bats
- Scott Homers, WooSox Drop Game One in Lehigh Valley - Worcester Red Sox
- Syracuse Blows Late Lead as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Wins, 10-5, on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Win Over Mets 10-5 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Three Homers Power Chasers to Series Opening Win at Columbus - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bisons Doubled up by Norfolk 6-3 in Series Opener - Buffalo Bisons
- Norby Grand Slam Seals Series Opening Win At Buffalo - Norfolk Tides
- 9.19.23 Game Information: Rochester Red Wings (64-76, 30-37) vs. Indianapolis Indians (64-76, 33-35) - Indianapolis Indians
- Matthews Promoted to Charlotte Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- Ball State University Product Kyle Nicolas Selected by Pittsburgh - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB Game Notes - September 19 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Saints Get Late Season Bullpen Help as Curtis Taylor Promoted from Double-A Wichita - St. Paul Saints
- September 19 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, September 19th to Sunday, September 24th - Syracuse Mets
- Ricky Tiedemann Scheduled to be Promoted to Bisons this Week - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings Cory Abbott Named IL Pitcher of the Week - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 19 at Indianapolis - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Announce Promotions for September 19-24 Homestand - Memphis Redbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.