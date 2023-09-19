Ricky Tiedemann Scheduled to be Promoted to Bisons this Week

The Toronto Blue Jays today announced that their top-rated prospect, LHP Ricky Tiedemann, is scheduled to join the Buffalo Bisons for the final homestand of the 2023 regular season. Tiedemann is expected to make his Bisons and Triple-A debut later this week (TBA).

The 21-year-old is currently ranked as the organization's top prospect by MLB Pipeline, as well as the 2nd ranked left-handed pitching prospect and the #31 overall prospect in all of minor league baseball.

Tiedemann made 11 starts for Double-A New Hampshire this season and three additional starts on a minor league injury rehab assignment. Combined, Tiedemann has struck out 76 batters in 40.0 innings pitched and walked just 13. That includes a start on August 29 at Reading where the lefty stuck out a career high 11 in just 3.2 innings of work, meaning every out he recorded in the game was via a strikeout.

Tiedemann was drafted by Toronto in the third round, 91st overall, in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Golden West Junior College. He made his professional debut last season for the Dunedin Blue Jays and began his career with a 3-0 record in the Florida State League.

Tiedemann was promoted to Vancouver in May last season and made eight starts for the Canadians before finishing the season in New Hampshire. He compiled an overall 5-4 record with a 2.17 ERA in 18 total starts in 2022. The hard throwing lefty racked up 117 strikeouts in 78.2 innings pitched.

