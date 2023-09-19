Matthews Promoted to Charlotte Tuesday

MEMPHIS, TN - The Charlotte Knights announced two roster moves on Tuesday ahead of the team's six-game series from Memphis, TN against the Memphis Redbirds. First pitch is set for 7:45 p.m.

INF Jason Matthews was promoted to the Charlotte Knights from Double-A Birmingham today. With the Barons this year, Matthews was hitt ing.209 (9-for-43) with seven runs scored, one double, two home runs, six RBI and one stolen base in 18 games. He also appeared in 26 games with High-A Winston-Salem this year and compiled a .171 batting average with 16 runs scored, one double, one home run and nine RBI. He was signed by the White Sox as a minor-league free agent on January 26, 2022 and appeared in 91 games last season with the Dash. He is a product of the University of South Carolina-Upstate in Spartanburg, SC.

INF Yolbert Sánchez was released by the Chicago White Sox organization (as of 9/18). This season, Sánchez appeared in 108 games with the Knights and hit .271 (110-for-406) with 47 runs scored, 14 doubles, one triple, three home runs, 40 RBI and six stolen bases. He also appeared in 113 games with the Knights last season and hit .280 (124-for-443) with 44 runs scored, 16 doubles, one triple, three home runs, 40 RBI and 11 stolen bases. He entered the 2023 season ranked as the number 24 prospect in Chicago's system by Baseball America.

