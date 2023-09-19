Red Wings Cory Abbott Named IL Pitcher of the Week

September 19, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The office of Minor League Baseball has announced that Red Wings right-handed pitcher CORY ABBOTT has been named the International League Pitcher of the Week for the September 11-17 time period. In his one start during that time, the Nationals farmhand logged five hitless innings of work, striking out six and walking just one against the Phillies' top affiliate in the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

The 2017 second-round pick (67th overall, by CHI-NL), shut down a Lehigh Valley offense that was the highest-scoring team in the IL during the month of September.

Abbott, 27, has logged 13 starts for the Red Wings in 2023, going 3-4, with a 4.98 (31 ER / 56.0 IP). After three different stints with the Washington Nationals this season, Abbott has worked a 1-2 record with a 7.48 ERA (23 ER / 27.2) in 16 games, working exclusively out of the bullpen. The righty joined the Nationals organization in 2022, when he was claimed off outright waivers from the Giants on May 4.

Abbott is the first league award winner for the Red Wings this season (Pitcher or Player of the Week) and is the first Pitcher of the Week winner since RHP Cade Cavalli took home the honors for the July 3-9, 2022 time period. Since 1985, Rochester has had a pitcher win the Pitcher of the Week award in all but two seasons when they went without one in two consecutive seasons (2009, 2010).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.