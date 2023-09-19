Syracuse Blows Late Lead as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Wins, 10-5, on Tuesday Night

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets entered the top of the ninth inning up, 5-3, but the ninth inning proved to be an utter nightmare. The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders scored seven times to erase the late deficit and eventually grab a 10-5 lead over the Mets in the first game of the final homestand and series of the 2023 season. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has now won 11 of first 18 games played against Syracuse so far this season.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (71-72, 37-32) jumped on Syracuse (58-83, 25-42) starting pitcher José Chacin in the top of the second inning, plating three runs on four hits to race out to an early 3-0 lead. After a Jake Lamb walk to start the inning, Josh Breaux launched a two-run shot beyond the left-field fence to make it a 2-0 game in a flash. After consecutive outs put Chacin in position to escape the inning without further issue, Nelson Medina kept the inning alive with a two-out triple, his first hit since being called up to Triple-A earlier this month. Immediately after Medina's triple, Carlos Narvaez singled Medina home to cap off the scoring in the frame and make it a 3-0 game.

The Mets answered right back with three runs of their own in the bottom of the second to tie the game back up. After the first two batters of the inning went down in order, Jose Peroza smacked a solo home run to make it a 3-1 game. Peroza now has a pair of home runs in his first five Triple-A games. The 23-year-old hit a homer in his first Triple-A at-bat on Thursday evening at Worcester. After a Carlos Cortes walk extended the inning, Jaylen Palmer crushed a game-tying two-run shot over the left-field fence to make it a 3-3 game. Palmer now has home runs in four out of his last five games and six home runs in 16 overall Triple-A games.

After the early offensive excitement, both starting pitchers settled into solid outings. Chacin ended up working five innings, allowing three runs (all earned) on six hits with four walks and six strikeouts. The right-hander did an excellent job leaving potential danger on the basepaths. The RailRiders left seven runners on base in the first five innings of the ballgame.

On the other side, Clayton Beeter battled his way into a quality start. In six innings, Beeter allowed just three runs on three hits while racking up seven strikeouts with three walks. Beeter's best work came in the bottom of the sixth. Syracuse had loaded up the bases with nobody out via a Danny Mendick walk, a Daniel Palka single, and Brandon McIwain being plunked by a pitch. However, Beeter worked a little magic to escape the inning unscathed. Beeter struck out Michael Perez and induced an inning-ending double play off of Peroza's bat to ensure the game would remain tied entering the late innings.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Mets took the lead via a bit of a curious circumstance. Matt Krook entered the game with maybe the best numbers of any reliever at the Triple-A level this season. The left-hander had allowed just three earned runs in 32 total innings with the RailRiders entering Tuesday night. However, his outing was nothing like his season, as he struggled mightily. First, Krook walked Carlos Cortes and allowed a single to Palmer to put runners on first and second with nobody out. Then, Lorenzo Cedrola dropped a sacrifice bunt back to the mound and Krook threw high to first, loading up the bases with nobody out. After that, Krook issued consecutive bases-loaded walks to Wyatt Young and Danny Mendick that plated the two runs that allowed the Syracuse Mets to grab a 5-3 lead. Krook allowed two of the five total earned runs he has given up in Tuesday night's ballgame.

It remained a 5-3 game entering the top of the ninth when the RailRiders grabbed a hold of the game for good. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored seven runs on six hits to completely erase the deficit entering the final frame, sending 12 men to the plate in the process. The big blows of the fateful frame were an RBI double from Andrés Chapparo, a three-run homer from Jake Lamb, and a second home run of the game for Josh Breaux. Chapparo finished the game 3-for-6 at the plate with two doubles and now has 11 extra-base hits against the Syracuse Mets this season.

Syracuse is home at NBT Bank Stadium this entire week, playing its final games of the 2023 season against the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The second game of the final homestand of the season is slated for a 6:35 start on Wednesday evening.

