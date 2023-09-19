SWB Game Notes - September 19

September 19, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (70-72, 36-32) @ Syrcause Mets (58-82, 25-41)

Game 143 | Road Game 69 | NBT Bank Stadium | Syrcause, NY | Tuesday, September 19, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Clayton Beeter (2-5, 5.40) vs RHP Jose Chacin (1-0, 5.88)

BEETER'S BEST -Righty Clayton Beeter had his best start in Triple-A last week. He shutout the Bisons limiting them to just four hits and a pair of walks. In 100 offerings, he nailed a career-high 13 strikeouts in a single contest. With the RailRiders, the righty has made 13 appearances for a 5.40 earned run average. He began in Double-A Somerset with a 2.08 ERA in 12 starts for six total wins. On the season, Beeter has set career highs in innings pitched with 120.2 and strikeouts with 151, the third most in the farm system.

PALENSKY PUNCH- Aaron Palensky recently received the call up to SWB to help them fill out some open roster spots. Since then, he has transitioned to the starting left fielder in his first three contests. On Sunday, he hit his 21st home run, his first in Triple-A. It was a bottom of the ninth three-run shot to tie the game. The righty has a 21/21 season with base running also being a big tool of his.

STEALING SWIPES- The RailRiders have gotten on a roll taking extra bases on the diamond with Aaron Palensky taking his first in Triple-A last night. The team has combined for 169 steals with Estevan Florial leading the way for 25 total and Brandon Lockridge has taken 23, both of which are no longer with the team. Last summer, SWB set a new franchise record with 172 taken.

EXTRA INNINGS- SWB went into extra innings for the thirteenth time of the season Sunday night. With a 7-6 loss in ten innings, the RailRiders hold a 7-6 record when there is free baseball. It was the fourth time this summer they have seen Buffalo in extras, with their first win against them coming in the 12th.

HOMER HAVEN- The RailRiders have combined for 211 home runs on the season. Estevan Florial had 28 while Andres Chaparro has 24 to his name. Nine different players have reached double digits on the summer. SWB sits tied for fifth place in all of Minor League baseball in the home run category while Syracuse is in third with 217. Durham leads with 221.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders a handful of September birthdays on the calendar. Franchy Cordero turns 29 on September 2nd, while his teammate's Nelson Medina and Jesus Bastidas have theirs on September 14th. Aaron Palensky turns 25 on the 22nd. Defensive coach Jose Javier celebrates his birthday on the 16th and the RailRiders manager Shelley Duncan's occurs on September 29th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had ten different first basemen this season, with Josh Breaux being the latest. Andres Chaparro and Jake Lamb lead the way with Billy McKinney taking most of the first half duties. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects making their first appearances in Triple-A season. Will Warren (#10), Clayton Beeter (#16), and Edgar Barclay (#28) are all essential parts of the starting rotation for the majority of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.