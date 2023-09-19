Redbirds Announce Promotions for September 19-24 Homestand

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds announced the following promotions and activities for the club's Sept. 19-24 homestand. Memphis hosts the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) at AutoZone Park. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for the entire six-game series here.

Wednesday, September 20 - Memphis vs Charlotte 12:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 11 a.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Thursday, September 21 - Memphis vs Charlotte 6:45 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 5:45 p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Throwback Thursday: Every Thursday night is Throwback Thursday at AutoZone Park. Fans can enjoy $2 beers, presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon, and $1 hot dogs, presented by Sahlen's, as the Redbirds take the field in throwback Memphis Chicks jerseys. Purchase a Throwback Thursday specialty ticket here with promo code PBR and receive a PBR t-shirt and two beers FOR FREE!

Friday, September 22 - Memphis vs Charlotte 7:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6 p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Faith and Family Night: Join us on for Faith and Family Night at AutoZone Park, including a pregame concert by Christian artist, Terrain. Fans can purchase tickets that include a $5 donation to AngelStreet here.

All-You-Can-Eat Sliders: All-You-Can-Eat mini burgers, with cheese, lettuce, pickles, hot dogs, chips, soda, & water. Purchase and All-you-can-eat ticket here.

Saturday, September 23 - Memphis vs Charlotte- 6:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Grizzlies Night: The Memphis Grizzlies are taking over AutoZone Park! Enjoy special appearances from Desmond Bane, Tony Allen Grizz Girls, Claw Crew and Line01.

Grizzlies Jersey Giveaway: The first 5,000 fans will receive a baseball jersey themed after the Grizzlies 22-23 City Connect uniform presented by Ghost River Brewery and Supply Chain Solutions.

Grizzlies Ticket Package: Use promo code "Grizzlies" to purchase a ticket package option including a dugout seat to Grizzlies Night Sept. 23 at AutoZone Park and the Grizzlies opener Oct. 25 at the FedExForum. Purchase the ticket package here.

Tony Allen Meet and Greet: Fans have the opportunity to meet and greet Grizzlies legend Tony Allen from 4:30 to 5:30!

Sunday, September 24 - Memphis vs Charlotte- 2:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 1 p.m. CDT

Season Finale: It is your final chance to watch the Memphis Redbirds at AutoZone Park of the 2023 season!

Ice Cream Sunday: All fans 12 and under through the gates will receive a free treat from our friends at Prairie Farms. Purchase tickets here.

Get Active Day: Enjoy one of our four activities of baseball, cycling classes, yoga on the field, or HIIT classes at the last game of the 2023 season presented by BRWNSKN Yoga! Find more info here.

For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.

