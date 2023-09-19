Ball State University Product Kyle Nicolas Selected by Pittsburgh

September 19, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today selected the contract of Indianapolis Indians relief pitcher and Ball State (Muncie, Ind.) University product Kyle Nicolas. He will become the 12th player from the Indians to debut this season, following right-handers Osvaldo Bido, Cody Bolton, Carmen Mlodzinski, Quinn Priester, Colin Selby and Hunter Stratton, catcher Endy RodrÃ-guez, outfielder Henry Davis and infielders Nick Gonzales, Jared Triolo and Alika Williams.

Nicolas, 24, has been one of Indianapolis' most reliable relievers after moving to the bullpen full time in August. Since Aug. 1, he is 1-0 with two saves - the first and second of his career - a 2.05 ERA (5er/22.0ip), 31 strikeouts, 0.91 WHIP and .133 batting average against (10-for-75) in 15 games (one start). Nicolas has improved his strikeout rate from 11.0 strikeouts per 9.0 innings (22k, 18.0ip) as a starter to 14.0 (42k, 27.0ip) as a reliever.

The right-hander was promoted to Indianapolis from Double-A Altoona on June 16 and went 1-2 with a 6.20 ERA (31er/45.0ip) and 64 strikeouts in 23 games (six starts) overall. With nine strikeouts in 4.0 innings of relief on June 30 at Louisville - his first relief appearance of the season - Nicolas became the second Indians relief pitcher in Victory Field history to strike out at least nine batters in an appearance (also: Osvaldo Bido - nine in 5.0 innings pitched on April 16, 2023, vs. St. Paul). The nine-strikeout record was later broken by Quinn Priester, who had 10 in 5.2 innings of relief on Sept. 7 vs. Toledo.

Nicolas was originally selected by Miami in the second round ( 61st overall) of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft. He was traded to Pittsburgh from the Marlins on Nov. 20, 2021, with right-hander Zach Thompson and outfielder Connor Scott in exchange for catcher Jacob Stallings. The Massillon, Ohio native will be the 14th former Ball State ballplayer to appear in the major leagues and the fourth to come through Indianapolis (also: Dean Anna - 2014; Bryan Bullington - 2005, 2007-08; Thomas Howard - 1996). The 12 Indians promoted to Pittsburgh for their major league debuts ties a Pirates-affiliation high (since 2005) after they sent a dozen to the big leagues in 2016.

Indianapolis' first-time callups are presented by Franciscan Health.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.