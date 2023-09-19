Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 19 at Indianapolis

Rochester Red Wings (30-37, 64-76) vs. Indianapolis Indians (33-35, 66-76)

Tuesday - 6:35 p.m. ET - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Mitchell Parker (0-0, 15.00) vs. RHP Max Kranick (0-1, 2.79)

IT'S A MARATHON: The Rochester Red Wings defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 8-7 in 13 innings Sunday, snapping a four-game losing streak in what was their longest game since 2018...five hitters posted a multi-hit performance as the offense combined to log 16 hits, led by a 4-for-5 day from 1B FRANKIE TOSTADO...four Wings relievers were used to hold Lehigh Valley to just one earned run over the last 8.0 innings, including 3.0 scoreless frames in extra-innings from RHP LUIS REYES and LHP TIM CATE...Rochester heads to Indianapolis today for their final series of the season, sending LHP MITCHELL PARKER to the mound against Indians RHP Max Kranick.

WALK-OFF WINGS: LF DARREN BAKER ends the Red Wings season at home with a walk-off sacrifice fly in the 13th inning Sunday afternoon...this was Rochester's 10th walk-off win of the season and eighth win in extra innings...10 walk off wins are the most in a season by a Wings team since at least 2015...

Sunday's game was the longest since a 14-inning win against Gwinnett on 4/12/2018, and the longest home game since a 16-inning loss to Lehigh Valley on 7/5/2014.

HISTORICALLY FAST: The Wings have seven different players with at least 10 stolen bases this season, led by RICHIE MARTIN with 28...no Red Wing team has had more than six players with double digit stolen bases in a season since at least 1976...

146 stolen bases this season trails their 2022 total by seven (153), which is the second-most in Red Wings history behind the 1944 squad (180).

ANOTHA ONE: After 1B FRANKIE TOSTADO roped a two-out single in the first inning scoring LF DARREN BAKER Sunday, Rochester has now scored a run in 133 straight games dating back to 4/8-G2 in Syracuse...this marks the longest streak in the International League this season, 60 games ahead of second place (MEM, 73)...no International League team has scored a run in 100-straight games since at least 2005, and no Rochester team has done so since at least 1997...

Rochester has been shut out just twice this season (4/4, 4/8-G2), which would be the fewest in a single season for a Red Wings team since at least 1985, with the next-closest being four in 1993.

EASY BAKE: LF DARREN BAKER went 3-for-4 with a run batted in, two runs scored, and two walks Sunday...those three hits were his 117th, 118th, and 119th of the year, breaking his career high for single-season hits (116), which he accomplished in 2022 during his time with High-A Wilmington and Double-A Harrisburg.

KING OF THE HILL: CF DEREK HILL went 2-for-6 with a run scored Sunday...he has now hit safely in 12 of 13 games played in September, hitting .271 (13-for-48) over that span...

The Texas native has not committed an error in 71 straight games, most by a Wings position player since Daniel Palka in 2021 (72).

AYO FRANKIE!: 1B FRANKIE TOSTADO went 4-for-5 with two RBI and a walk Sunday...he now carries a six-game hitting streak since 9/10, hitting .565 (13-for-23) with a triple, three doubles, four RBI, and five walks over that span...this was Tostado's first four hit performance since 5/11/22 with Double-A Richmond (SF) against Harrisburg, and the fourth of his professional career...

Dating back to the beginning of his streak (9/10), he leads the International League with a .565 batting average, a 1.426 OPS while tying Oscar Gonzalez (COL), for the league-lead with 13 hits.

BUILT (RUTHER)FORD TOUGH: DH BLAKE RUTHERFORD hit his 11th and 12th doubles of the year Sunday, finishing 2-for-4 with two RBI, a walk and two runs scored...this is the second time in a Wings uniform the California native has had a two-double game, his first since 7/27 at Worcester...

Rutherford is on an eighth game on-base streak dating back to 9/9...he is hitting .269 (7-for-26), with a home run, two double, four runs batted in, three runs scored, and three walks over that span.

BRADIO GA-GA: C BRADY LINDSLY tied the game in the ninth on Sunday with a bases load sacrifice fly to right field, finishing the day 0-for-4 with one run batted in...he has now driven in a run in eight of his last nine games since 9/3...

The Texas native leads the Wings in runs batted in (13) over that span.

