Bats Drop Series Opener to Iowa

LOUISVILLE, KY - Jose Barrero went a perfect 4-4 at the plate with a pair of doubles, but the Louisville Bats (72-71) fell by a score of 8-4 to the Iowa Cubs (80-62) on Tuesday night to open up the final series of the 2023 campaign.

Jacob Hurtubise also reached base in all four of his plate appearances, becoming the second Bats player to draw four walks in a game this season after Will Benson did so on April 25 against Iowa.

The I-Cubs scraped a run across in the first inning to open the scoring, adding another two runs in the third to take an early 3-0 lead.

Chuckie Robinson got the Bats on the board in the home half of the third, launching a solo home run over the right field wall for his 12th round-tripper of the season.

Iowa responded quickly with three more runs in the fourth, but the Bats added two of those back in the fifth on an RBI single from TJ Hopkins and a sacrifice fly from Henry Ramos to cut the I-Cubs' lead down to 6-3.

The Bats crossed the plate once again in the seventh as Hurtubise drew a leadoff walk and eventually worked his way around the bases to score on an Iowa wild pitch that came with two outs in the inning.

Despite the three unanswered runs scored by the Bats, the I-Cubs widened the gap once again with two runs in the eighth to open up an 8-4 lead that would hold for the rest of the contest.

Levi Stoudt (4-6, 6.39 ERA) pitched 2.1 scoreless innings in relief for Louisville while striking out two batters, while Kevin Herget (2-3, 4.76 ERA) twirled a scoreless seventh inning out of the bullpen. Ryan Nutof (4-2, 5.57 ERA) closed the game out for the Bats, retiring all four batters he faced while recording a pair of strikeouts.

RHP Alec Mills (0-3, 6.65 ERA) draws the start for the Bats in tomorrow's contest while RHP Riley Thompson (3-8, 5.28 ERA) gets the ball for the I-Cubs. First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. ET.

