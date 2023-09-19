Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, September 19th to Sunday, September 24th

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets wrap up the 2023 season at home with a six-game series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A New York Yankees) at NBT Bank Stadium from Tuesday, September 19th to Sunday, September 24th. The homestand features Italian Night, Irish Night, the ZOOperstars, Fan Appreciation Day, and three nights of fireworks!

Tuesday, September 19th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - It's Taco Tuesday at NBT Bank Stadium, presented by Caz Tortilla Co. and The Score 1260. Fans can enjoy three tacos for just $13 (chicken, beef or vegetarian options available). Tacos can be purchased from the taco carts on the first and third base sides.

Plus, it's Buy Local Night at NBT Bank Stadium. Come to the ballpark to celebrate the great local business in Central New York, presented by CH Insurance.

Wednesday, September 20th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Wednesday home games this season are We Care Wednesdays, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. We Care Wednesdays provide local 501(c)(3) organizations the opportunity of a game day experience at no cost to them to help gain awareness and raise money for their worthwhile organizations. This week's nonprofits are the Boys & Girls Club of Syracuse, North Area Meals on Wheels Boys and Girls Club of Syracuse, YMCA, The Solution to Hunger, and Smokey Hollow.

Plus, after the game, fans can enjoy a special Wednesday night fireworks extravaganza, presented by Mission Syracuse.

Thursday, September 21st (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - On this Dollar Thursday, the Syracuse Mets are hosting Irish Night, College Day, and the ZOOperstars!

For Irish Night, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive an Irish Night jersey. Plus, on College Day, rep your favorite college with the Syracuse Mets and college students can receive $4 off their ticket by bringing their college ID to the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium or by emailing Chris at ckoenig@syracusemets.com.

The ZOOperstars! are also making an appearance at NBT Bank Stadium, entertaining fans during the game.

Plus, on Dollar Thursday, fans can enjoy $1 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $1 souvenir in the Team Store, $2 Hofmann hot dogs and coneys (4 per transaction), & $3 16 oz. select cans and drafts of Labatt, Coors, Budweiser, Saranac, & 1911 hard ciders.

Friday, September 22nd (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Start your weekend with a Craft Beer and Fireworks Friday, presented by the Hops Spot and 93Q. Fans 21 & older can purchase a special ticket package for $25, including a 200-level ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for craft beers at the Hops Spot Beer Garden at NBT Bank Stadium ($27 for a 100-level ticket). Tickets must be purchased at Syracusemets.com or at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at the Stadium.

Friday is also Youth Soccer Night, featuring a youth soccer jersey giveaway. The Syracuse Mets are featuring CNY soccer players at NBT Bank Stadium. Youth soccer players, coaches, and teams can contact Mike Giruzzi at mgiruzzi@syracusemets.com or 315-474-7833 x103 to get youth soccer player tickets that include a youth soccer jersey.

The Syracuse Mets and the Food Bank of CNY are teaming up to host a food drive at NBT Bank Stadium. The first 500 fans to bring a nonperishable food item to donate with receive a bobblehead. The food drive will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

After the game, fans can enjoy a postgame fireworks extravaganza, presented by The Hops Spot and 93Q.

Saturday, September 23rd (6:35 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m.) - On this Super Saturday, the Syracuse Mets are celebrating Italian Night at NBT Bank Stadium. The first 1,00 fans through the gates will receive an Italian Night jersey.

Fans can guarantee a jersey giveaway by purchasing an Amazin' Giveaway Pack at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/tickets/amazin-giveaway-pack. The pack includes the jersey and a ticket to the game.

The Syracuse Mets and the Food Bank of CNY are teaming up for the second straight night to host a food drive at NBT Bank Stadium. The first 500 fans to bring a nonperishable food item to donate with receive a bobblehead. The food drive will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

After the game, fans can enjoy a post-game fireworks extravaganza to put on exclamation point on the night.

Sunday, September 24th (1:05 p.m., gates open 12:00 p.m.) - The 2023 season concludes with the Sixth Annual Frederick J. Karle Fan Appreciation Day and a Friendly Honda Kids Eat Free Family Sunday. Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers upon entry for a free kids Hofmann hot dog, a kids popcorn, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink & a kids ice cream.

On Fan Appreciation Day, the Syracuse Mets will introduce a new member into the Fan Wall of Fame. In addition, nine lucky fans will win fantastic prizes throughout the game (one per inning). Fans can enter to win at the Guest Services Desk (behind section 210) upon arriving at the ballpark. Food specials will also be offered at NBT Bank Stadium concession stands.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Jeff McNeil New York Mets bobblehead.

Plus, fans can enjoy Sunday Brunch at the ballpark with a special ticket package for Boozy Brunch at the Ballpark, presented by Deep Eddy Vodka. For $60, fans get a ticket to the game, parking, a 90-minute all-you-can-eat brunch that features a rotating menu (Possible items include: French Toast, Belgian Waffles, Frittata's, Fresh Fruit, Salads, Fried Chicken, Sliders), bagels, muffins, bacon, sausage, desserts, soda, water, and bottomless Bloody Mary's and Bottomless Mimosas made with Deep Eddy Vodka. Deep Eddy Vodka swag and a full cash bar are also available. Fans can buy Boozy Brunch tickets at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/events/brunch.

After the game, kids can run the bases just like their favorite players, presented by West Herr Chevrolet of East Syracuse.

Tickets for this homestand and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833) or at syracusemets.com.

