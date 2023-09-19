Redbirds Begin Final Homestand of 2023 with Loss to Knights
September 19, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds began a six-game homestand with a 13-3 loss to the Charlotte Knights on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.
The bright spots for Memphis in the 10-run loss came from the offense early in the ballgame. In the first inning, catcher Ivan Herrera and left fielder Matt Koperniak smacked consecutive RBI doubles to cut the deficit to 4-2. In the third inning, right fielder Moises Gomez drove a two-out single to plate first baseman Irving Lopez.
Memphis did not score after the third inning. Nine of the 10 batters that recorded a plate appearance in the game for the Redbirds registered a base hit and all 10 reached base safely in the loss.
On the mound, Grant Black made his third start of the season. The right-handed pitcher allowed five runs on four hits, walked two and struck out three in 2.1 innings pitched. Gordon Graceffo appeared out of the bullpen for the second time this season and allowed three runs on three hits, walked one and struck out two in 2.0 innings pitched.
The Redbirds (68-77) return to AutoZone Park on Wednesday, Sept. 20 to begin the final homestand of the season at 12:05p.m. CDT against the Charlotte Knights.
