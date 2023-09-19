Saints Get Late Season Bullpen Help as Curtis Taylor Promoted from Double-A Wichita

ST. PAUL, MN - It's never too late for a promotion, as the St. Paul Saints will get another reliever from Double-A Wichita. Right-handed pitcher Curtis Taylor was promoted to Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday.

Taylor, 28, began the season with the Iowa Cubs, pitching in three games, allowing five runs in 3.2 innings before he was released on April 29. The Twins signed Taylor to a minor league contract on May 4 and was assigned to Wichita. While with the Wind Surge, Taylor made 34 appearances, going 2-5 with a 3.98 ERA. He allowed 19 earned runs in 43.0 innings, walking 21 and striking out 46, while holding opponents to a .230 average.

The Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada native spent most of his 2022 season with the Washington Nationals Triple-A affiliate, the Rochester Red Wings, going 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA. He struck out 41 in 35.1 innings, holding opponents to a .191 batting average.

Taylor made his Triple-A debut in 2021 with the Buffalo Bisons, after Toronto acquired him via trade from Tampa Bay on September 1, 2019. He had a 0-0 record and a 4.19 ERA in his first 19 Triple-A outings.

Taylor was originally drafted by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. He was traded to Tampa Bay in 2017 for right-handed pitcher Brad Boxberger. He was named a 2019 Southern League All-Star with the Montgomery Biscuits.

In order to make room for Taylor, the Saints placed right-handed pitcher Carlos Luna on the Development List. The Saints have also added right-handed pitcher Jorge Alcala, right-handed pitcher Chris Paddack and outfielder Joey Gallo on Major League rehab assignments.

The Saints roster now consists of the league maximum 28 players with 14 pitchers and 14 position players with three on the Injured List, two on the Development List and five Major League Rehab Assignments.

