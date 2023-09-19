9.19.23 Game Information: Rochester Red Wings (64-76, 30-37) vs. Indianapolis Indians (64-76, 33-35)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 PM ET

GAME #143 / HOME #69: Rochester Red Wings (64-76, 30-37) vs. Indianapolis Indians (64-76, 33-35)

PROBABLES: LHP Mitchell Parker (0-0, 15.00) vs. RHP Max Kranick (0-1, 2.79)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT SUNDAY: The Indianapolis Indians could not overcome a trio of three-run innings by the Omaha Storm Chasers on Sunday afternoon at Werner Park, 11-5. After their lead was cut to one by an RBI single from Vinny Capra in the top of the third inning, the Storm Chasers scored three runs in the bottom of the frame courtesy of an RBI double off the bat of John Rave, a single from Morgan McCullough and a Jose Briceño homer to straight-away left field. Omaha followed with back-to-back three-run innings in the sixth and seventh to put the game out of reach for Indianapolis. Matt Gorski launched a home run in the fourth to make it 5-2, and the Indians batters notched their only multi-run inning int he seventh to put the game within three before Omaha responded with their third three-run inning. A lead-off single from Mason Martin and a walk issued to Dom Nuñez set up a Nick Gonzales RBI double, and a pair of RBI singles by Capra and Ryan Vilade tallied Indianapolis' final runs.

20-20-20: Matt Gorski left the yard for the third time in 10 games with Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon. The slugger is 11-for-40 with five runs scored, four doubles, three home runs, six RBI and a pair of stolen bases since joining the Indians on Sept. 6. With Sunday's home run, Gorski has tallied 20 doubles, home runs and stolen bases this season between Indianapolis and Double-A Altoona. Gorski is the only player in Pittsburgh's organization to achieve the feat.

VINNY RETURNS: Vinny Capra went 2-for-5 with two RBI in his return to the Indianapolis' lineup on Sunday afternoon. Capra made his first appearance with Indianapolis since being optioned by Pittsburgh on Sept. 15. The 27-year-old had his contract selected by the Pirates on Aug. 1, making his first of two short stints with the big league club. Capra went 3-for-18 with three runs scored in nine games with Pittsburgh. In 43 total games with the Indians this season, he is hitting .328 (45-for-137) with 23 runs scored, 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 27 RBI and 23 walks compared to just 24 strikeouts.

SLICK NICK: Nick Gonzales led the Indians offense in the series finale on Sunday, at Omaha. He finished the day 3-for-5 with two runs scored, a pair of doubles and an RBI. The 24-year-old is finishing the season strong with a .308 (16-for-52) average with 15 runs scored, four doubles, a triple, four home runs, six RBI and a stolen base in 15 games played in September. Rated Pittsburgh's No. 6 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, he had his contract first selected on June 23 to make his major league debut, at Miami. Gonzales hit .216 (22-for-102) with 11 runs, six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 RBI in 31 games. The infielder was optioned by Pittsburgh on Aug. 3, he is hitting .298 (39-for-131) with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and a .922 OPS.

BIDO IN RELIEF: Osvaldo Bido has been excellent in a relief role since joining the Indianapolis bullpen. The right-hander has held opponents scoreless in five relief appearances this month in 5.0 innings pitched with four hits allowed, three walks and eight strikeouts. His month has been highlighted by his first two career saves in back-to-back save opportunities. The 27-year-old is 3-4 with a 4.18 ERA (28er/60.1) in 17 appearances (10 starts) with 50 hits allowed and 64 strikeouts this season with Indy.

CSN IS ROLLING: Canaan Smith-Njigba has been on a roll in the month of September, heading into this week with a six-game hitting streak. Smith-Njigba hit safely in all five games he played against Omaha last week, going 10-for-21 with three doubles. The 24-year-old is hitting .400 (20-for-50) with six doubles, 14 RBI and six stolen bases this month. He leads the Indians in average, hits, doubles, RBI and stolen bases this month. Last week, he swiped his 20th bag of the season, extending his career best. He ranks among International League qualifiers in average (2nd, .400), hits (T-2nd), doubles (T-2nd, 6), stolen bases (T-3rd, 6) and on-base percentage (10th, .455) in September.

HOMERS FOR CHRIS: Chris Owings is tied for the fourth-most home runs in the International League this month. Three of his five home runs this month have come at Victory Field. The utilityman leads all active Indians hitters in homers with 15, marking his most since hitting a career-high 17 home runs in 2012 with High-A Visalia (11) and Double-A Mobile (6).

TONIGHT: The Indians and Red Wings begin their six-game set on Tuesday night at Victory Field 6:35 PM ET to cap the 2023 season. This week's six-game set is the lone meeting between the two teams. The Indians bested the Red Wings in their lone six-game set last season, 4-2. Since 1988, the Indians own the advantage in the Circle City, 54-47. To kick off the week, RHP Max Kranick (0-1, 2.79) will take the hill for Indianapolis against Rochester's LHP Mitchell Parker (0-0, 15.00). Parker is Washington's No. 25 rated prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The southpaw is coming off his Triple-A debut on Sept. 13 vs. Lehigh Valley in which he yielded five runs on four hits, four walks and three strikeouts in 3.0 innings pitched.

KRANICK TAKES THE HILL: Right-hander Max Kranick takes the hill for Indianapolis in his sixth start of the season. Kranick posted 3.0 no-hit frames in his last start on Sept. 14, at Omaha. In three outings in September, he has not surrendered a hit in 5.2 innings. Opponents are 0-for-16 with three walks and two strikeouts this month. Kranick began the 2023 season on the 60-day injured list with after undergoing Tommy John surgery on June 3, 2022.

THIS DATE IN 1939: Left fielder Allen Hunt's torrid postseason continued in Game 2 of the American Association Championship Series against Louisville, in which he finished 2-for-4 with all three runs driven in to spark a 3-1 victory at Perry Stadium. The Red Sox-affiliated Colonels, who entered the postseason with a 75-78 record as the No. 4 seed, defeated Indy in five games, 4-1. Louisville was led by manager Donie Bush, an Indianapolis native who was honored when old Victory Field (named Perry Stadium from Sept. 5, 1931-Jan. 20, 1942) was renamed Bush Stadium on Aug. 30, 1967.

