The CRAZIEST Finish of the Season!?: Twellman's Takes
July 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC YouTube Video
Taylor Twellman reacts to the action from MLS Matchday 23 that was filled with drama, controversy, goals and a win for Atlanta United like any I've ever seen. Toronto goalie Luka Gavran was unaware that Jamal Thiare was behind him, scoring one of the sneakiest goals of all-time.
The Portland Timbers had been in good form only losing ONCE in their last 8 games but Minnesota United caught them off guard scoring 2 goals putting them in a hole.....on a night when they were saying goodbye Dairon Asprilla who for 9 years had given the Timbers Army so many great memories....and how fitting that in the 92nd minute.......he delivers again.
July 4th, 2023 was the 20th edition of El Traffic and it set the MLS stand alone record of 82,000 fans at the Rose Bowl.....but this year will be even better.....LAFC are the hottest team in the league with 10 wins in their last 14 games. But it's more about the Galaxy that will make July 4th at the Rose Bowl extra specia as they're tied with their Rivals on point having spent over $16m this offseason on Paintsil and Pec. They now have an attack that can compete with LAFC.
July 4th El Trafico at the Rose Bowl for the 2nd time ever at 10:30pmET on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV!
