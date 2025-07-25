That Pass Is Lovely!
July 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
- CF Montréal Earns 3-1 Win to Top New England Revolution - Club de Foot Montreal
- New York City FC Takes 4-3 Win Against FC Dallas - New York City FC
- Revolution Downed by CF Montreal, 3-1 - New England Revolution
- FC Dallas Falls to New York City FC, 4-3 - FC Dallas
- Inter Miami CF Signs World Cup-Winning Argentine International Midfielder Rodrigo de Paul - Inter Miami CF
- Colorado Rapids Acquire U.S. Youth International Noah Cobb on Loan from Atlanta United - Colorado Rapids
- Atlanta United Loans Noah Cobb to Colorado Rapids - Atlanta United FC
- Paul Rothrock Undergoes Successful Surgery - Seattle Sounders FC
- Minnesota United FC at St. Louis City SC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF Hosts FC Cincinnati this Saturday - Inter Miami CF
- Rapids Set for Cross-Country Matchup with the Philadelphia Union - Colorado Rapids
- Atlanta United Signs Cooper Sanchez to Short-Term Agreement - Atlanta United FC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs Toronto FC: July 26, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- SKC Takes on Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- LAFC Releases New Club Anthem: Street X Street with Sia, Cypress Hill and DJ Flict - Los Angeles FC
- Atlanta United Signs Defender Juan Berrocal on Loan - Atlanta United FC
- FC Cincinnati Visit Inter Miami CF in Quick Rematch with South Florida Foe - FC Cincinnati
- New York City FC Signs Forward Sebastiano Musu to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II - New York City FC
- Toronto FC Acquire $50,000 in General Allocation Money from Sporting Kansas City - Toronto FC
- Real Salt Lake Back at Home Saturday for Pioneer Day Weekend Celebration vs. San Jose Earthquakes - Real Salt Lake
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Inter Miami CF - FC Cincinnati
- FC Dallas Joins Texas Sports Teams Launching 'Texas Sport for Healing Fund' and National Auction to Support Hill Country Flood Relief - FC Dallas
- Toronto FC Defenders Zane Monlouis, Henry Wingo and Nicksoen Gomis Placed on Season-Ending Injury List - Toronto FC
