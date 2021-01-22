Texas Stars Reveal Complete 2020-21 Season Schedule

January 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced the entire 2020-21 season schedule. The Stars begin the 38-game campaign by facing the Iowa Wild on Friday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The Stars first home game at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park is scheduled for the following Friday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. against the San Jose Barracuda.

For the Stars complete schedule, visit TexasStars.com/Games, download our printable schedule here, or connect the schedule right into your calendar with our iCal download here.

Texas will have an even split of 19 home games and 19 road games this season. Seventeen of Texas' home games at H-E-B Center will take place at 7 p.m. while Sunday, May 2 and Sunday, May 9 are both slated for a 5 p.m. start.

The Stars opponents this year include Iowa, San Jose, Tucson, Cleveland, and Colorado. Texas has had the longest separation with the Cleveland Monsters, last meeting on Mar. 16, 2018. They also add San Jose back to the schedule after a brief hiatus in the 2019-20 season.

Individual tickets for the 2020-21 season will go on sale on Thursday, Jan. 28. Any individuals who have not filled out information for their season tickets should contact the Texas Stars office before that date to secure a location for the 2020-21 season. For more information about the Texas Stars and H-E-B Center safety protocols, please visit TexasStars.com/tickets/2021-season-faqs. Before attending games, fans should familiarize themselves with H-E-B Center guidelines at HEBCenter.com.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

TEXAS STARS: H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. 2100 Avenue of the Stars. Cedar Park, TX 78613. 512-600-5000. CONTACT: Brian Tosti. Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations. 512-600-5016, btosti@texasstars.com.

H-E-B CENTER AT CEDAR PARK SAFETY GUIDELINES All Texas Stars games are subject to State of Texas and local government guidelines for helping the community stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cloth face coverings over the nose and mouth are required for all employees and guests for this event. Fans should familiarize themselves with the full list of H-E-B Center safety measures before attending any events by visiting HEBCenter.com/plan-your-visit/covid-19-safety-measures.

2020-21 SEASON FAQ For more information pertaining to the 2020-21 Texas Stars season and COVID-19 safety protocols taken by H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, visit TexasStars.com/tickets/2021-season-faqs.

BECOME A TEXAS STARS SEASON TICKET HOLDER For more information on full or partial season ticket packages call 512-GO-STARS, e-mail tickets@texasstars.com or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.