Sound Tigers Announce Schedule, 2021-22 Season Ticket Memberships
January 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have announced their 2020-21 regular-season schedule. The team's first game will take place on Friday, February 5th at the Providence Bruins.
The Sound Tigers are slated to play 12 games each against the Hartford Wolf Pack and the Providence Bruins, who will relocate to Marlborough, Massachusetts. The AHL season begins Friday, February 5th and run through Sunday, May 16th.
"As we prepare for a season unlike any other in our 85-year history, our priorities are first and foremost health and safety," said AHL President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson. "Our main objective is to provide a safe environment for our players to continue their development towards a career in the National Hockey League."
All of Bridgeport's home games for the 2020-21 season will take place at Webster Bank Arena. Due to health and safety protocols, no fans will be permitted in the building.
"While we would be thrilled to have an arena full of cheering fans watching the Sound Tigers play, the health and safety of our fans, players and employees remain the organization's top priority," said Brent Rossi, President of Business Operations. "In accordance with state and local protocols regarding public gatherings, the team will play without fans in attendance. All games will continue to be broadcast live through the AHLTV platform and the team's online radio network."
The Sound Tigers are also excited to announce that season tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale now, beginning at just $42 per month. The new membership-based program includes a simplified seating chart that's centered around sitting wherever you want for the same price. Whether you prefer to sit behind the net, by the home tunnel, or even up against the glass, the Sound Tigers have made it as easy as possible for you to get exactly what you want. Lock in your seats today by visiting SoundTigers.com or by calling 203-579-5231.
"We are excited to have hockey officially back in Bridgeport," Vice President of Ticket Sales Jon Forsberg said. "Despite not being able to have fans join us for this season, we are looking ahead to 2021-22 and our new season ticket options. We have made it a priority to take care of our most loyal customers and this new membership program is designed to take their fandom to a new level."
The Sound Tigers will be providing all season ticket members, new and existing, a complimentary subscription to AHLTV to follow the team during every live game this year. In addition, all new and renewed members who place a deposit prior to April 1st, 2021 will receive an exclusive team jersey.
