Colorado Eagles Announce 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule

January 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have officially announced the team's 2020-21 regular season schedule. The season will officially kick off when Colorado plays host to the Stockton Heat on Friday, February 5th at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center.

The Eagles schedule features a 38-game regular season, with Colorado playing 19 games at home and 19 on the road. The home portion of the schedule will feature seven different teams playing at the Budweiser Events Center, including matchups with the Henderson Silver Knights who will be making their first appearance at the BEC.

The Silver Knights, Texas Stars, San Diego Gulls, Bakersfield Condors, Stockton Heat, Ontario Reign and Tucson Roadrunners all face the Eagles this season at the Budweiser Events Center. The Eagles will also travel for meetings against the same seven teams on the road.

"As we prepare for a season unlike any other in our 85-year history, our priorities are first and foremost health and safety," said AHL President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson. "Our main objective is to provide a safe environment for our players to continue their development towards a career in the National Hockey League."

Other highlights include:

New Opponents:

Henderson Silver Knights

7 Different opponents visit BEC:

Texas Stars

San Diego Gulls

Bakersfield Condors

Henderson Silver Knights

Stockton Heat

Ontario Reign

Tucson Roadrunners

Most Frequent Opponent: Texas Stars

4-Home, 4-Away

Longest Home Stands:

6 Games (2/24 - 3/8)

vs. Tucson Roadrunners

vs. Henderson Silver Knights

6 Games (4/2 - 4/11)

vs. Bakersfield Condors

vs. Texas Stars

Longest Road Trip:

15 Days

7 Games (3/12 thru 3/27)

@ Texas Stars

@ Henderson Silver Knights

Home Dates by Day:

Monday - 1

Tuesday - 2

Wednesday - 6

Thursday - 1

Friday - 12

Saturday - 13

Sunday - 3

Although fans will not be able to attend games at the Budweiser Events Center to begin the season, the Eagles will continue to work with state and local health officials to determine a time in which it is safe to once again welcome fans into the stands at the BEC. In the meantime, every game this season can be heard on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or streamed live on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.