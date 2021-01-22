Griffins Release 2020-21 Schedule
January 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday announced their schedule for the 2020-21 American Hockey League season. It will mark the franchise's 25th campaign overall, 20th as members of the AHL and 19th as the primary affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings.
Under third-year head coach Ben Simon, the Griffins will begin their 30-game schedule on the road on Friday, Feb. 5 against the Chicago Wolves at 8 p.m. EST, kicking off a four-game road stretch that is the Griffins' second-longest ever to start a season (five straight in 2009-10).
The Griffins will make their home debut on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 4 p.m. when the Cleveland Monsters visit Van Andel Arena for Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank, ending a 346-day home-game drought that dates to their victory over the Iowa Wild on March 11, 2020.
The 14-week slate will conclude with another trip to West Michigan by the Monsters on Saturday, May 15, the latest date ever for a Griffins regular season game. Grand Rapids is scheduled to play nine of its final 12 contests at Van Andel Arena, comprising the most friendly season-ending schedule by far in franchise history. Never before have the Griffins played more than six of their final dozen games at Van Andel Arena.
Grand Rapids' schedule will be comprised exclusively of Central Division rivals, with 10 games against Chicago, eight versus both Cleveland and the Rockford IceHogs, and four against the Iowa Wild. Cleveland has returned to the Central Division and Western Conference after a two-year stint in the Eastern Conference's North Division.
The Griffins' five games in the Windy City this season will be played at the Wolves' practice facility, the Triphahn Center in Hoffman Estates, as Chicago has temporarily relocated from its longtime den at Allstate Arena in Rosemont.
The Griffins will commence their training camp on Sunday, Jan. 31 at Van Andel Arena.
While the Griffins remain hopeful for the potential to host fans at Van Andel Arena at some point, it is anticipated that the season will begin without fans in attendance. Fans are encouraged to watch the games via a subscription to AHLTV ($34.99 for all 30 Griffins games), tune in on Newsradio WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM, and follow the team's social media channels. Important information for Griffins season ticket members is available at griffinshockey.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2021
- Hockey Is Back in the Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Announces 2020-21 Schedule - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Roadrunners Release AHL Regular Season Schedule - Tucson Roadrunners
- Devils Announce 34-Game Regular-Season Schedule - Binghamton Devils
- Hershey Bears Announce Schedule for 2020-21 Season - Hershey Bears
- Sound Tigers Announce Schedule, 2021-22 Season Ticket Memberships - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Texas Stars Reveal Complete 2020-21 Season Schedule - Texas Stars
- Griffins Release 2020-21 Schedule - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Announce 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Condors Announce 2020-21 Schedule - Bakersfield Condors
- Comets Announce 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule - Utica Comets
- IceHogs Reveal 2020-21 Preseason and Regular Season Schedule - Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Wild Announces Full 2020-2021 Schedule - Iowa Wild
- San Diego Gulls 2020-21 Schedule Announced - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda 2020-21 Regular Season Game and Broadcast Schedule Announced - San Jose Barracuda
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule - Syracuse Crunch
- Reign Announce 2020-21 Regular-Season Schedule - Ontario Reign
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2020-21 Regular-Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek - Cleveland Monsters
- Chicago Wolves Unveil 2020-21 Schedule - Chicago Wolves
- American Hockey League Announces 2020-21 Schedule - AHL
- Roadrunners Home Opener Slated for February 18 - Tucson Roadrunners
- San Jose Gets Best of Gulls in Preseason Meeting - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.