Griffins Release 2020-21 Schedule

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday announced their schedule for the 2020-21 American Hockey League season. It will mark the franchise's 25th campaign overall, 20th as members of the AHL and 19th as the primary affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings.

Under third-year head coach Ben Simon, the Griffins will begin their 30-game schedule on the road on Friday, Feb. 5 against the Chicago Wolves at 8 p.m. EST, kicking off a four-game road stretch that is the Griffins' second-longest ever to start a season (five straight in 2009-10).

The Griffins will make their home debut on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 4 p.m. when the Cleveland Monsters visit Van Andel Arena for Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank, ending a 346-day home-game drought that dates to their victory over the Iowa Wild on March 11, 2020.

The 14-week slate will conclude with another trip to West Michigan by the Monsters on Saturday, May 15, the latest date ever for a Griffins regular season game. Grand Rapids is scheduled to play nine of its final 12 contests at Van Andel Arena, comprising the most friendly season-ending schedule by far in franchise history. Never before have the Griffins played more than six of their final dozen games at Van Andel Arena.

Grand Rapids' schedule will be comprised exclusively of Central Division rivals, with 10 games against Chicago, eight versus both Cleveland and the Rockford IceHogs, and four against the Iowa Wild. Cleveland has returned to the Central Division and Western Conference after a two-year stint in the Eastern Conference's North Division.

The Griffins' five games in the Windy City this season will be played at the Wolves' practice facility, the Triphahn Center in Hoffman Estates, as Chicago has temporarily relocated from its longtime den at Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

The Griffins will commence their training camp on Sunday, Jan. 31 at Van Andel Arena.

While the Griffins remain hopeful for the potential to host fans at Van Andel Arena at some point, it is anticipated that the season will begin without fans in attendance. Fans are encouraged to watch the games via a subscription to AHLTV ($34.99 for all 30 Griffins games), tune in on Newsradio WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM, and follow the team's social media channels. Important information for Griffins season ticket members is available at griffinshockey.com.

