Condors Announce 2020-21 Schedule

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors today released the schedule of games for the 2020-21 season which begins on Friday, Feb. 5 against the San Diego Gulls and concludes on Saturday, May 15 against the Henderson Silver Knights. Bakersfield meets Henderson for the team's home opener on Friday, Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. In total, the Condors will play 40 games exclusively within the Pacific Division. All Condors home games will be played at Mechanics Bank Arena.

"As we prepare for a season unlike any other in our 85-year history, our priorities are first and foremost health and safety," said AHL President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson. "Our main objective is to provide a safe environment for our players to continue their development towards a career in the National Hockey League."

All games will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 970 AM and through the iHeartRadio App. In addition, information on how to stream all games through AHLTV.com is below.

SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN

Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche): 2 home, 2 road (4 total)

Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights): 4 home, 4 road (8 total)

Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings): 3 home, 3 road (6 total)

San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks): 4 home, 4 road (8 total)

San Jose Barracuda (San Jose Sharks): 3 home, 3 road (6 total)

Stockton Heat (Calgary Flames): 4 home, 4 road (8 total)

Schedule notes:

The Henderson Silver Knights will play home games at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Ontario Reign will play home games at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, Calif.

The San Diego Gulls will play home games at Great Park Ice & Five Points Arena in Irvine, Calif.

Bakersfield's road game in San Jose on Tuesday, March 2 will be played at Solar4America Ice.

Watch the Condors all season long on AHLTV. The official streaming platform of the AHL is available on most devices including Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, tablets, and desktops. Condors365 Members will receive AHLTV complimentary this season. If you did not receive an e-mail earlier in the week, please e-mail members@bakersfieldcondors.com. Sign up for AHLTV for just $34.99.

