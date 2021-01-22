Reign Announce 2020-21 Regular-Season Schedule

January 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have announced their regular-season schedule for the 2020-21 AHL season.

The Reign's schedule will consist of 38 games, including 19 home games, to be played at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, CA.

The Reign open the 2020-21 campaign on the road in their first ever meeting with the Henderson Silver Knights, AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights, on February 6. Following three road games to begin the season, the Reign begin their home slate six days later against the Tucson Roadrunners on February 12.

A full season schedule is attached.

Ontario's entire season schedule will be played within the AHL's new Pacific Division, consisting of eight total teams. The Reign will play all seven divisional opponents - Bakersfield, Colorado, Henderson, San Diego, San Jose, Stockton, Tucson - both home and away this season.

A breakdown of the 2020-21 Reign schedule by opponent, day and month -

Breakdown by Opponent

Opponent Home Away Total

Bakersfield 3 3 6

Colorado 2 2 4

Henderson 2 2 4

San Diego 5 5 10

San Jose 2 2 4

Stockton 2 2 4

Tucson 3 3 6

Breakdown by Day of Week

Day of Week Home Away Total

Sunday 2 2 4

Monday 2 2 4

Tuesday 2 0 2

Wednesday 3 4 7

Thursday 4 1 5

Friday 4 4 8

Saturday 2 6 8

Breakdown by Month

Month Home Away Total

February 4 7 11

March 7 3 10

April 5 5 10

May 3 4 7

All games, home and away, will be streamed live via AHLTV. AHLTV packages are on-sale now, and fans can watch every Ontario Reign game this season, home and away, for $34.99. A full league all-access pass, consisting of every game played across the AHL this season, is available for $44.99.

In alignment with the LA Kings, all Ontario Reign team activities at Toyota Sports Performance Center will be closed to the public and media until further notice.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.