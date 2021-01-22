Reign Announce 2020-21 Regular-Season Schedule
January 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have announced their regular-season schedule for the 2020-21 AHL season.
The Reign's schedule will consist of 38 games, including 19 home games, to be played at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, CA.
The Reign open the 2020-21 campaign on the road in their first ever meeting with the Henderson Silver Knights, AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights, on February 6. Following three road games to begin the season, the Reign begin their home slate six days later against the Tucson Roadrunners on February 12.
A full season schedule is attached.
Ontario's entire season schedule will be played within the AHL's new Pacific Division, consisting of eight total teams. The Reign will play all seven divisional opponents - Bakersfield, Colorado, Henderson, San Diego, San Jose, Stockton, Tucson - both home and away this season.
A breakdown of the 2020-21 Reign schedule by opponent, day and month -
Breakdown by Opponent
Opponent Home Away Total
Bakersfield 3 3 6
Colorado 2 2 4
Henderson 2 2 4
San Diego 5 5 10
San Jose 2 2 4
Stockton 2 2 4
Tucson 3 3 6
Breakdown by Day of Week
Day of Week Home Away Total
Sunday 2 2 4
Monday 2 2 4
Tuesday 2 0 2
Wednesday 3 4 7
Thursday 4 1 5
Friday 4 4 8
Saturday 2 6 8
Breakdown by Month
Month Home Away Total
February 4 7 11
March 7 3 10
April 5 5 10
May 3 4 7
All games, home and away, will be streamed live via AHLTV. AHLTV packages are on-sale now, and fans can watch every Ontario Reign game this season, home and away, for $34.99. A full league all-access pass, consisting of every game played across the AHL this season, is available for $44.99.
In alignment with the LA Kings, all Ontario Reign team activities at Toyota Sports Performance Center will be closed to the public and media until further notice.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2021
- Hockey Is Back in the Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Announces 2020-21 Schedule - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Roadrunners Release AHL Regular Season Schedule - Tucson Roadrunners
- Devils Announce 34-Game Regular-Season Schedule - Binghamton Devils
- Hershey Bears Announce Schedule for 2020-21 Season - Hershey Bears
- Sound Tigers Announce Schedule, 2021-22 Season Ticket Memberships - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Texas Stars Reveal Complete 2020-21 Season Schedule - Texas Stars
- Griffins Release 2020-21 Schedule - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Announce 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Condors Announce 2020-21 Schedule - Bakersfield Condors
- Comets Announce 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule - Utica Comets
- IceHogs Reveal 2020-21 Preseason and Regular Season Schedule - Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Wild Announces Full 2020-2021 Schedule - Iowa Wild
- San Diego Gulls 2020-21 Schedule Announced - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda 2020-21 Regular Season Game and Broadcast Schedule Announced - San Jose Barracuda
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule - Syracuse Crunch
- Reign Announce 2020-21 Regular-Season Schedule - Ontario Reign
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2020-21 Regular-Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek - Cleveland Monsters
- Chicago Wolves Unveil 2020-21 Schedule - Chicago Wolves
- American Hockey League Announces 2020-21 Schedule - AHL
- Roadrunners Home Opener Slated for February 18 - Tucson Roadrunners
- San Jose Gets Best of Gulls in Preseason Meeting - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.