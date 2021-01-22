Iowa Wild Announces Full 2020-2021 Schedule

January 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild and the American Hockey League announced today the complete 2020-21 schedule. The Wild are slated to play a shortened season of 34 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with an even split of home and road games.

"As we prepare for a season unlike any other in our 85-year history, our priorities are first and foremost health and safety," said AHL President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson. "Our main objective is to provide a safe environment for our players to continue their development towards a career in the National Hockey League."

For the seventh straight year, the Wild begin their season at Wells Fargo Arena as Iowa opens by welcoming the Texas Stars on Friday, Feb. 5 at 7:00 p.m. Opening night is game one of a four-game homestand for the Wild and is their longest consecutive stint at home of the season.

The home schedule includes 14 weekend games (six on Friday, six on Saturday, and two on Sunday) and three weekday matchups (one on Monday, one on Wednesday, and one on Tuesday). April sees the Wild at home five times, the most of any month, while February, March, and May feature four home games apiece. April also holds ten games in store for Iowa, the most total games of any month, and May contains the least with six.

All Friday home games feature $2.00 beer, presented by 100.3 "The Bus" (deal concludes at the end of the first period) and $3.00 off Captain Morgan products all game long. Saturday home contests include two for $12.00 Tallboys Happy Hour leading up to puck drop. Monday, Feb. 8 versus Texas is Dollar Dog Night and Tuesday, Apr. 13 versus Rockford is two for $12.00 Tallboys until the end of the first period. Additional game promotions, events, and giveaways will be announced at a later date.

The entirety of the Wild's regular season is comprised of Central Division opponents. Iowa plays Texas 12 times (six home, six road), Rockford ten times (five home, five road), Chicago eight times (four home, four road), and Grand Rapids four times (two home, two road). Milwaukee elected to opt-out of the 2020-21 season and former Central Division rival, Manitoba, is playing in the Canadian Division.

Wild 365 Season Ticket Members will have first access to redeeming their flex tickets on Monday, Jan. 25. Information will be delivered to the email account associated with their Wild 365 Membership on Friday, Jan. 22, and will be posted on the Wild 365 Member Hub (www.iowawild.com/365hub). Flex and Mini plans are on sale now, call 515-564-8700 or www.iowawild.com/tickets to learn more. Suites are also available, head to www.iowawild.com/tickets/suites-hospitality for more details. Single-game tickets are on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 29 at 10:00 a.m. and will be accessible at www.iowawild.com/games.

The Iowa Wild are committed to keeping fans, players, and staff safe. Our updated gameday protocols can be found at www.iowawild.com/gameday-faq.

American Hockey League games can be seen live on AHLTV. Details on subscription packages for the 2020-21 season can be found at AHLTV.com.

A comprehensive breakdown of the 2020-21 schedule is below.

Schedule Breakdown

Start Times at Home:

Monday - Friday: 7:00 p.m.

Saturdays: 6:00 p.m.

Sundays: 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Total Weekday Games (Monday-Thursday) Home/Away: 5 (3/2)

Total Weekend Games (Friday-Sunday) Home/Away: 29 (14/15)

Monthly Breakdown (Home/Away):

February: 9 (4/5)

March: 9 (4/5)

April: 10 (5/5)

May: 6 (4/2)

First 17 Games Home/Away: 8/9

Last 17 Games Home/Away: 9/8

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.