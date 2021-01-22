Hockey Is Back in the Lehigh Valley

January 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - In conjunction with the American Hockey League, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, are pleased to announce the full schedule for the 2020-21 playing season.

The Phantoms will play 40 games this season, comprising of 2 preseason and 38 regular season games. The regular season home Opening Night on Saturday, February 20 at 7:05 p.m. against the Binghamton Devils is the seventh Opening Night for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms who debuted at PPL Center in downtown Allentown in October of 2014.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms will first appear at PPL Center on Friday, January 29 at 7:05 p.m. in a preseason game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. As always, fans at home can watch all home games on Service Electric Network (Channel 2 and 502HD) or listen live to all games inside the Phantoms365 App. The team will then travel for a second preseason game against the Hershey Bears on Sunday, January 31.

Lehigh Valley will officially kick off the regular season on the road against division rival Hershey Bears on Saturday, February 6. Just as the regular season started against the rival Devils, the Phantoms will conclude their regular season playing host to the Devils inside PPL Center on May 16.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions and desire to uphold the safest environments for all its member teams and communities, the AHL will play a reduced schedule and limit travel to teams' closest rivals. For the Phantoms, that has led to a schedule of 20 home games and 20 road games, against its biggest rivals Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh Penguins), Hershey Bears (Washington Capitals), and Binghamton Devils (New Jersey Devils), who will be playing out of Newark, NJ this season.

Weekend clashes again dominate the regular season docket with 13 of the team's 19 home games coming on Saturdays and Sundays. Additionally, the Phantoms will play 26 of their 38-game overall total on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms remain very optimistic about the potential to host fans at Phantoms games at some point during this abbreviated season in a manner that prioritizes the health and safety of our fans, our players, and our employees. More information regarding tickets for the regular season will be communicated with Phantoms fans as soon as possible.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2020-21 Home Schedule - All Games at PPL Center

Saturday, February 20 (7:05 PM) vs. Binghamton Devils

Saturday, February 27 (7:05 PM) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Wednesday, March 3 (7:05 PM) vs. Hershey Bears

Saturday, March 13 (7:05 PM) vs. Binghamton Devils

Wednesday, March 17 (7:05 PM) vs. Binghamton Devils

Sunday, March 21 (3:05 PM) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Wednesday, March 24 (7:05 PM) vs. Hershey Bears

Saturday, March 27 (7:05 PM) vs. Binghamton Devils

Wednesday, March 31 (7:05 PM) vs. Hershey Bears

Saturday, April 3 (7:05 PM) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, April 10 (7:05 PM) vs. Hershey Bears

Sunday, April 18 (3:05 PM) vs. Hershey Bears

Wednesday, April 21 (7:05 PM) vs. Hershey Bears

Saturday, April 24 (7:05 PM) vs. Binghamton Devils

Saturday, May 1 (7:05 PM) vs. Binghamton Devils

Wednesday, May 5 (7:05 PM) vs. Hershey Bears

Sunday, May 9 (3:05 PM) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, May 15 (7:05 PM) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Sunday, May 16 (3:05 PM) vs. Binghamton Devils

Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2020-21 Home and Away Schedule

(HOME GAMES IN BOLD)

Saturday, February 6 (4:00 PM) at Hershey Bears

Wednesday, February 10 (7:00 PM) at Binghamton Devils

Sunday, February 14 (1:00 PM) at Hershey Bears

Friday, February 19 (7:00 PM) at Binghamton Devils

Saturday, February 20 (7:05 PM) vs. Binghamton Devils

Friday, February 26 (5:00 PM) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, February 27 (7:05 PM) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Wednesday, March 3 (7:05 PM) vs. Hershey Bears

Saturday, March 6 (1:00 PM) at Hershey Bears

Monday, March 8 (5:00 PM) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Wednesday, March 10 (7:00 PM) at Binghamton Devils

Saturday, March 13 (7:05 PM) vs. Binghamton Devils

Sunday, March 14 (3:00 PM) at Hershey Bears

Wednesday, March 17 (7:05 PM) vs. Binghamton Devils

Friday, March 19 (5:00 PM) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Sunday, March 21 (3:05 PM) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Wednesday, March 24 (7:05 PM) vs. Hershey Bears

Friday, March 26 (7:00 PM) at Binghamton Devils

Saturday, March 27 (7:05 PM) vs. Binghamton Devils

Wednesday, March 31 (7:05 PM) vs. Hershey Bears

Saturday, April 3 (7:05 PM) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Friday, April 9 (7:00 PM) at Binghamton Devils

Saturday, April 10 (7:05 PM) vs. Hershey Bears

Wednesday, April 14 (7:00 PM) at Hershey Bears

Friday, April 16 (5:00 PM) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Sunday, April 18 (3:05 PM) vs. Hershey Bears

Wednesday, April 21 (7:05 PM) vs. Hershey Bears

Friday, April 23 (7:00 PM) at Binghamton Devils

Saturday, April 24 (7:05 PM) vs. Binghamton Devils

Wednesday, April 28 (7:00 PM) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, May 1 (7:05 PM) vs. Binghamton Devils

Sunday, May 2 (3:00 PM) at Hershey Bears

Wednesday, May 5 (7:05 PM) vs. Hershey Bears

Saturday, May 8 (4:00 PM) at Hershey Bears

Sunday, May 9 (3:05 PM) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Wednesday, May 12 (7:00 PM) at Binghamton Devils

Saturday, May 15 (7:05 PM) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Sunday, May 16 (3:05 PM) vs. Binghamton Devils

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.