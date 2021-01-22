Hockey Is Back in the Lehigh Valley
January 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - In conjunction with the American Hockey League, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, are pleased to announce the full schedule for the 2020-21 playing season.
The Phantoms will play 40 games this season, comprising of 2 preseason and 38 regular season games. The regular season home Opening Night on Saturday, February 20 at 7:05 p.m. against the Binghamton Devils is the seventh Opening Night for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms who debuted at PPL Center in downtown Allentown in October of 2014.
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms will first appear at PPL Center on Friday, January 29 at 7:05 p.m. in a preseason game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. As always, fans at home can watch all home games on Service Electric Network (Channel 2 and 502HD) or listen live to all games inside the Phantoms365 App. The team will then travel for a second preseason game against the Hershey Bears on Sunday, January 31.
Lehigh Valley will officially kick off the regular season on the road against division rival Hershey Bears on Saturday, February 6. Just as the regular season started against the rival Devils, the Phantoms will conclude their regular season playing host to the Devils inside PPL Center on May 16.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions and desire to uphold the safest environments for all its member teams and communities, the AHL will play a reduced schedule and limit travel to teams' closest rivals. For the Phantoms, that has led to a schedule of 20 home games and 20 road games, against its biggest rivals Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh Penguins), Hershey Bears (Washington Capitals), and Binghamton Devils (New Jersey Devils), who will be playing out of Newark, NJ this season.
Weekend clashes again dominate the regular season docket with 13 of the team's 19 home games coming on Saturdays and Sundays. Additionally, the Phantoms will play 26 of their 38-game overall total on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms remain very optimistic about the potential to host fans at Phantoms games at some point during this abbreviated season in a manner that prioritizes the health and safety of our fans, our players, and our employees. More information regarding tickets for the regular season will be communicated with Phantoms fans as soon as possible.
Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2020-21 Home Schedule - All Games at PPL Center
Saturday, February 20 (7:05 PM) vs. Binghamton Devils
Saturday, February 27 (7:05 PM) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Wednesday, March 3 (7:05 PM) vs. Hershey Bears
Saturday, March 13 (7:05 PM) vs. Binghamton Devils
Wednesday, March 17 (7:05 PM) vs. Binghamton Devils
Sunday, March 21 (3:05 PM) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Wednesday, March 24 (7:05 PM) vs. Hershey Bears
Saturday, March 27 (7:05 PM) vs. Binghamton Devils
Wednesday, March 31 (7:05 PM) vs. Hershey Bears
Saturday, April 3 (7:05 PM) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, April 10 (7:05 PM) vs. Hershey Bears
Sunday, April 18 (3:05 PM) vs. Hershey Bears
Wednesday, April 21 (7:05 PM) vs. Hershey Bears
Saturday, April 24 (7:05 PM) vs. Binghamton Devils
Saturday, May 1 (7:05 PM) vs. Binghamton Devils
Wednesday, May 5 (7:05 PM) vs. Hershey Bears
Sunday, May 9 (3:05 PM) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, May 15 (7:05 PM) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Sunday, May 16 (3:05 PM) vs. Binghamton Devils
Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2020-21 Home and Away Schedule
(HOME GAMES IN BOLD)
Saturday, February 6 (4:00 PM) at Hershey Bears
Wednesday, February 10 (7:00 PM) at Binghamton Devils
Sunday, February 14 (1:00 PM) at Hershey Bears
Friday, February 19 (7:00 PM) at Binghamton Devils
Saturday, February 20 (7:05 PM) vs. Binghamton Devils
Friday, February 26 (5:00 PM) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, February 27 (7:05 PM) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Wednesday, March 3 (7:05 PM) vs. Hershey Bears
Saturday, March 6 (1:00 PM) at Hershey Bears
Monday, March 8 (5:00 PM) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Wednesday, March 10 (7:00 PM) at Binghamton Devils
Saturday, March 13 (7:05 PM) vs. Binghamton Devils
Sunday, March 14 (3:00 PM) at Hershey Bears
Wednesday, March 17 (7:05 PM) vs. Binghamton Devils
Friday, March 19 (5:00 PM) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Sunday, March 21 (3:05 PM) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Wednesday, March 24 (7:05 PM) vs. Hershey Bears
Friday, March 26 (7:00 PM) at Binghamton Devils
Saturday, March 27 (7:05 PM) vs. Binghamton Devils
Wednesday, March 31 (7:05 PM) vs. Hershey Bears
Saturday, April 3 (7:05 PM) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Friday, April 9 (7:00 PM) at Binghamton Devils
Saturday, April 10 (7:05 PM) vs. Hershey Bears
Wednesday, April 14 (7:00 PM) at Hershey Bears
Friday, April 16 (5:00 PM) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Sunday, April 18 (3:05 PM) vs. Hershey Bears
Wednesday, April 21 (7:05 PM) vs. Hershey Bears
Friday, April 23 (7:00 PM) at Binghamton Devils
Saturday, April 24 (7:05 PM) vs. Binghamton Devils
Wednesday, April 28 (7:00 PM) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, May 1 (7:05 PM) vs. Binghamton Devils
Sunday, May 2 (3:00 PM) at Hershey Bears
Wednesday, May 5 (7:05 PM) vs. Hershey Bears
Saturday, May 8 (4:00 PM) at Hershey Bears
Sunday, May 9 (3:05 PM) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Wednesday, May 12 (7:00 PM) at Binghamton Devils
Saturday, May 15 (7:05 PM) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Sunday, May 16 (3:05 PM) vs. Binghamton Devils
