Devils Announce 34-Game Regular-Season Schedule
January 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
NEWARK - The Binghamton Devils today announced the release of the club's 34-game schedule for the 2020-21 season, set to begin on Friday, February 5 against the Hershey Bears.
All 34 games will be aired live on Fox Sports 1430 Binghamton, the Binghamton Devils mobile app, iHeartRadio mobile app, binghamtondevils.com, and pay-per-view on AHLTV.
In addition, the Devils will host preseason games on Friday, January 29 against Hershey at 7:00 p.m. and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday, February 1 at 4:00 p.m. Both games will be inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.
GM DAY DATE TIME OPPONENT LOCATION
1 Friday Feb. 5 7:00 p.m. vs. Hershey Bears RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
2 Saturday Feb. 6 5:00 p.m. at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
3 Wednesday Feb. 10 7:00 p.m. vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
4 Saturday Feb. 13 4:00 p.m. vs. Utica Comets RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
5 Friday Feb. 19 7:00 p.m. vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
6 Saturday Feb. 20 7:05 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Phantoms PPL Center
7 Friday Feb. 26 7:00 p.m. vs. Hershey Bears RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
8 Saturday Feb. 27 4:00 p.m. at Hershey Bears GIANT Center
9 Saturday Mar. 6 4:00 p.m. vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
10 Sunday Mar. 7 4:00 p.m. at Hershey Bears GIANT Center
11 Wednesday Mar. 10 7:00 p.m. vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
12 Friday Mar. 12 7:00 p.m. vs. Hershey Bears RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
13 Saturday Mar. 13 7:05 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Phantoms PPL Center
14 Wednesday Mar. 17 7:05 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Phantoms PPL Center
15 Saturday Mar. 20 4:00 p.m. vs. Hershey Bears RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
16 Sunday Mar. 21 4:00 p.m. at Hershey Bears GIANT Center
17 Friday Mar. 26 7:00 p.m. vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
18 Saturday Mar. 27 7:05 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Phantoms PPL Center
19 Wednesday Mar. 31 7:00 p.m. vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
20 Saturday Apr. 3 1:00 p.m. at Hershey Bears GIANT Center
21 Wednesday Apr. 7 7:00 p.m. vs. Hershey Bears RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
22 Friday Apr. 9 7:00 p.m. vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
23 Saturday Apr. 10 5:00 p.m. at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
24 Saturday Apr. 17 1:00 p.m. at Hershey Bears GIANT Center
25 Wednesday Apr. 21 7:00 p.m. at Utica Comets Adirondack Bank Center
26 Friday Apr. 23 7:00 p.m. vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
27 Saturday Apr. 24 7:05 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Phantoms PPL Center
28 Friday Apr. 30 7:00 p.m. vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
29 Saturday 1-May 7:05 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Phantoms Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
30 Friday 7-May 7:00 p.m. vs. Hershey Bears RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
31 Saturday 8-May 5:00 p.m. at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
32 Wednesday 12-May 7:00 p.m. vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
33 Saturday 15-May 1:00 p.m. at Hershey Bears GIANT Center
34 Sunday 16-May 1:00 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Phantoms PPL Center
