Devils Announce 34-Game Regular-Season Schedule

January 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release







NEWARK - The Binghamton Devils today announced the release of the club's 34-game schedule for the 2020-21 season, set to begin on Friday, February 5 against the Hershey Bears.

All 34 games will be aired live on Fox Sports 1430 Binghamton, the Binghamton Devils mobile app, iHeartRadio mobile app, binghamtondevils.com, and pay-per-view on AHLTV.

In addition, the Devils will host preseason games on Friday, January 29 against Hershey at 7:00 p.m. and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday, February 1 at 4:00 p.m. Both games will be inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.

GM DAY DATE TIME OPPONENT LOCATION

1 Friday Feb. 5 7:00 p.m. vs. Hershey Bears RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House

2 Saturday Feb. 6 5:00 p.m. at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

3 Wednesday Feb. 10 7:00 p.m. vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House

4 Saturday Feb. 13 4:00 p.m. vs. Utica Comets RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House

5 Friday Feb. 19 7:00 p.m. vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House

6 Saturday Feb. 20 7:05 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Phantoms PPL Center

7 Friday Feb. 26 7:00 p.m. vs. Hershey Bears RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House

8 Saturday Feb. 27 4:00 p.m. at Hershey Bears GIANT Center

9 Saturday Mar. 6 4:00 p.m. vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House

10 Sunday Mar. 7 4:00 p.m. at Hershey Bears GIANT Center

11 Wednesday Mar. 10 7:00 p.m. vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House

12 Friday Mar. 12 7:00 p.m. vs. Hershey Bears RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House

13 Saturday Mar. 13 7:05 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Phantoms PPL Center

14 Wednesday Mar. 17 7:05 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Phantoms PPL Center

15 Saturday Mar. 20 4:00 p.m. vs. Hershey Bears RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House

16 Sunday Mar. 21 4:00 p.m. at Hershey Bears GIANT Center

17 Friday Mar. 26 7:00 p.m. vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House

18 Saturday Mar. 27 7:05 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Phantoms PPL Center

19 Wednesday Mar. 31 7:00 p.m. vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House

20 Saturday Apr. 3 1:00 p.m. at Hershey Bears GIANT Center

21 Wednesday Apr. 7 7:00 p.m. vs. Hershey Bears RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House

22 Friday Apr. 9 7:00 p.m. vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House

23 Saturday Apr. 10 5:00 p.m. at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

24 Saturday Apr. 17 1:00 p.m. at Hershey Bears GIANT Center

25 Wednesday Apr. 21 7:00 p.m. at Utica Comets Adirondack Bank Center

26 Friday Apr. 23 7:00 p.m. vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House

27 Saturday Apr. 24 7:05 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Phantoms PPL Center

28 Friday Apr. 30 7:00 p.m. vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House

29 Saturday 1-May 7:05 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Phantoms Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

30 Friday 7-May 7:00 p.m. vs. Hershey Bears RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House

31 Saturday 8-May 5:00 p.m. at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

32 Wednesday 12-May 7:00 p.m. vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House

33 Saturday 15-May 1:00 p.m. at Hershey Bears GIANT Center

34 Sunday 16-May 1:00 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Phantoms PPL Center

