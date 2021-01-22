Anaheim Ducks Recall Max Jones from San Diego

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled left wing Max Jones from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Jones, 22 (2/17/98), has recorded 10-7=17 points and 50 penalty minutes (PIM) in 89 career NHL games with the Ducks. Jones recorded 8-4=12 points and 36 PIM with Anaheim in 2019-20, setting career highs in goals, assists points, games played and PIM.

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (24th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Jones has collected 16-15=31 points with a +3 rating and 71 PIM in 51 career AHL games with San Diego. The 6-1, 220-pound forward appeared in eight games with San Diego last season, scoring two goals (2-0=2).

