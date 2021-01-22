American Hockey League Announces 2020-21 Schedule
January 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today released the schedule of games for the 2020-21 regular season, the league's 85th year of operation.
The season begins on Friday, February 5 and concludes on Sunday, May 16. Schedules for teams in the Atlantic, North, Central and Pacific Divisions were released today; schedules for the Canadian Division's Belleville Senators, Laval Rocket, Manitoba Moose and Toronto Marlies will be forthcoming at a later date.
"As we prepare for a season unlike any other in our 85-year history, our priorities are first and foremost health and safety," said AHL President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson. "Our main objective is to provide a safe environment for our players to continue their development towards a career in the National Hockey League."
At this time, all home Wolf Pack games will be played without fans in attendance. We will send out updated information if attendance policies were to change in the future.
For information regarding season tickets and game plans, please reach out to Erik Hansen at 860-541-4745 or erik.hansen@spectraxp.com.
American Hockey League games can be seen live on AHLTV. Details on subscription packages for the 2020-21 season can be found at AHLTV.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2021
- Hockey Is Back in the Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Announces 2020-21 Schedule - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Roadrunners Release AHL Regular Season Schedule - Tucson Roadrunners
- Devils Announce 34-Game Regular-Season Schedule - Binghamton Devils
- Hershey Bears Announce Schedule for 2020-21 Season - Hershey Bears
- Sound Tigers Announce Schedule, 2021-22 Season Ticket Memberships - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Texas Stars Reveal Complete 2020-21 Season Schedule - Texas Stars
- Griffins Release 2020-21 Schedule - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Announce 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Condors Announce 2020-21 Schedule - Bakersfield Condors
- Comets Announce 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule - Utica Comets
- IceHogs Reveal 2020-21 Preseason and Regular Season Schedule - Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Wild Announces Full 2020-2021 Schedule - Iowa Wild
- San Diego Gulls 2020-21 Schedule Announced - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda 2020-21 Regular Season Game and Broadcast Schedule Announced - San Jose Barracuda
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule - Syracuse Crunch
- Reign Announce 2020-21 Regular-Season Schedule - Ontario Reign
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2020-21 Regular-Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek - Cleveland Monsters
- Chicago Wolves Unveil 2020-21 Schedule - Chicago Wolves
- American Hockey League Announces 2020-21 Schedule - AHL
- Roadrunners Home Opener Slated for February 18 - Tucson Roadrunners
- San Jose Gets Best of Gulls in Preseason Meeting - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- American Hockey League Announces 2020-21 Schedule
- American Hockey League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season
- Steven Fogarty Named Hartford Wolf Pack's 2019-20 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year
- Wolf Pack Sign Forward Alex Whelan
- Rangers Agree to Terms with Free Agent Forward Austin Rueschhoff