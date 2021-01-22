American Hockey League Announces 2020-21 Schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today released the schedule of games for the 2020-21 regular season, the league's 85th year of operation.

The season begins on Friday, February 5 and concludes on Sunday, May 16. Schedules for teams in the Atlantic, North, Central and Pacific Divisions were released today; schedules for the Canadian Division's Belleville Senators, Laval Rocket, Manitoba Moose and Toronto Marlies will be forthcoming at a later date.

"As we prepare for a season unlike any other in our 85-year history, our priorities are first and foremost health and safety," said AHL President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson. "Our main objective is to provide a safe environment for our players to continue their development towards a career in the National Hockey League."

At this time, all home Wolf Pack games will be played without fans in attendance. We will send out updated information if attendance policies were to change in the future.

For information regarding season tickets and game plans, please reach out to Erik Hansen at 860-541-4745 or erik.hansen@spectraxp.com.

American Hockey League games can be seen live on AHLTV. Details on subscription packages for the 2020-21 season can be found at AHLTV.com.

