IceHogs Reveal 2020-21 Preseason and Regular Season Schedule

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks, announced their 2020-21 preseason and regular season schedule.

The IceHogs open their 22nd season of hockey in the Stateline on Friday, Feb. 5 against the Cleveland Monsters at 6:00 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center and continue their Opening Weekend celebration the following day, Saturday, Feb. 6, with a rematch against the Monsters at 1:00 p.m. The IceHogs have opened their season against the Monsters in four of the last five campaigns (2020-21, 2016-19).

The health and safety of our fans, players, and staff is our top priority, and after careful consideration in collaboration with the city of Rockford and the Winnebago County Health Department, the IceHogs will not be hosting fans at BMO Harris Bank Center for the beginning of the 2020-21 season. We will continue working with the league, city, and state officials to evaluate conditions to determine if there is a timeline that would allow for fans later this season. IceHogs season ticket holders have been contacted with further details and fans can view a full list of 2020-21 season FAQ's here for additional information.

Watch and Listen to the IceHogs All Season:

Fans can watch all of this season's action LIVE on AHLTV and 23.2 Antenna TV WIFR (home games)! Tune in to every broadcast for free on SportsFanRadio 1330 AM, Sportsfanradio1330.com, IceHogs.com, and the IceHogs app!

Every active full IceHogs Season Ticket Holder and 20-Game holder who have paid for their tickets in full or who have a deposit down on their tickets for 2020-21 will receive FREE access to every IceHogs game through AHLTV on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank!

Want to upgrade to a Full Season or 20-Game plan? Contact us at (815) 968-5222 or email us at ticketservices@icehogs.com!

IceHogs and Wolves Collide in Preseason Tune-Up:

The IceHogs will pay a visit to the Chicago Wolves on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 2:00 p.m. at Triphahn Community Center Ice Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill. for their lone preseason contest. Fans and listen live on SportsFanRadio 1330 AM, Sportsfanradio1330.com, IceHogs.com, and the IceHogs app. The game will not be broadcasted on AHL TV or 23.2 Antenna TV WIFR.

Short and Sweet:

The Rockford IceHogs compete in a 30-game regular season featuring long-time foes in the Chicago Wolves, Grand Rapids Griffins, Iowa Wild and Cleveland Monsters. The season is spread out between Feb. 5-May 15 with only six back-to-back scenarios. The IceHogs will battle the Wild ten times, the Wolves and Griffins eight times each and the Monsters four times.

Set Your Watch:

The IceHogs will play weekday and Saturday home games at BMO Harris Bank Center at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday contests at 4:00 p.m. The lone exception comes on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 1:00 p.m. against Cleveland.

Monsters Return to the Central Division:

As announced by the American Hockey League and the IceHogs on Jan. 4, the Central Division will have a temporary re-alignment for the 2020-21 season with the Cleveland Monsters returning to the division for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign. The IceHogs will not see the Texas Stars this year and the Milwaukee Admirals opted out of the 2020-21 season and will return for the 2021-22 campaign.

Illinois Rivalry Fires Back Up:

Celebrating their 14th season as bitter in-state rivals, the IceHogs and Chicago Wolves collide for eight total contests during the 2020-21 campaign. Last season, the Hogs raced out to a 5-0-0 record against their rivals, the longest winning streak and best start ever against Chicago in team history, before finishing with a 6-2-1-0 record.

Schedule Breakdown:

Month:

February: 6 games - 3 home, 3 road

March: 10 games - 7 home, 3 road

April: 9 games - 2 home, 7 road

May: 5 games - 3 home, 2 road

By Opponent:

Chicago: 8 - 4 home, 4 road

Cleveland: 4 - 2 home, 2 road

Grand Rapids: 8 - 4 home, 4 road

Iowa: 10 - 5 home, 5 road

