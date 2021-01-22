Noah Segall Named Video Coordinator
January 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that Noah Segall has been named the team's video coordinator. In his role, the Los Gatos, California native will be responsible for video breakdown and analysis as well as team services including coordinating team travel.
"As an organization, we are happy to be able to bring someone with Noah's background and experience level onto our coaching staff," Condors Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said. "He is well respected in the hockey community, has paid his dues at different levels, and he will certainly be an asset for our team."
Segall joins the Condors from the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers where he served in a similar capacity during the 2019-20 season. Previously, he worked at the collegiate level with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), the University of Wisconsin, the University of Vermont, and Canisius College. On the international level, he served as video coach for the 2015 U18 Russian Women's National Team which won a Bronze medal at the 2015 World Championships and the 2018 Swedish U20 World Junior Championship team which won a Silver medal.
A 2014 graduate of the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, Segall began his career working with the AHL's Worcester Sharks (affiliate of the San Jose Sharks) while in school.
The Condors open Training Camp driven by Three-Way Chevrolet on Monday, January 25. Bakersfield opens the season on February 5 with the home opener set for Friday, February 12. A full schedule is expected tomorrow.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2021
- Noah Segall Named Video Coordinator - Bakersfield Condors
- Colorado Eagles Announce 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule - Colorado Eagles
- Coyotes Name Steve Potvin as Roadrunners Head Coach - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hockey Is Back in the Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Announces 2020-21 Schedule - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Roadrunners Release AHL Regular Season Schedule - Tucson Roadrunners
- Devils Announce 34-Game Regular-Season Schedule - Binghamton Devils
- Hershey Bears Announce Schedule for 2020-21 Season - Hershey Bears
- Sound Tigers Announce Schedule, 2021-22 Season Ticket Memberships - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Texas Stars Reveal Complete 2020-21 Season Schedule - Texas Stars
- Griffins Release 2020-21 Schedule - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Announce 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Condors Announce 2020-21 Schedule - Bakersfield Condors
- Comets Announce 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule - Utica Comets
- IceHogs Reveal 2020-21 Preseason and Regular Season Schedule - Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Wild Announces Full 2020-2021 Schedule - Iowa Wild
- San Diego Gulls 2020-21 Schedule Announced - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda 2020-21 Regular Season Game and Broadcast Schedule Announced - San Jose Barracuda
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule - Syracuse Crunch
- Reign Announce 2020-21 Regular-Season Schedule - Ontario Reign
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2020-21 Regular-Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek - Cleveland Monsters
- Chicago Wolves Unveil 2020-21 Schedule - Chicago Wolves
- American Hockey League Announces 2020-21 Schedule - AHL
- Roadrunners Home Opener Slated for February 18 - Tucson Roadrunners
- San Jose Gets Best of Gulls in Preseason Meeting - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.