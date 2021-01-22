Noah Segall Named Video Coordinator

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that Noah Segall has been named the team's video coordinator. In his role, the Los Gatos, California native will be responsible for video breakdown and analysis as well as team services including coordinating team travel.

"As an organization, we are happy to be able to bring someone with Noah's background and experience level onto our coaching staff," Condors Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said. "He is well respected in the hockey community, has paid his dues at different levels, and he will certainly be an asset for our team."

Segall joins the Condors from the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers where he served in a similar capacity during the 2019-20 season. Previously, he worked at the collegiate level with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), the University of Wisconsin, the University of Vermont, and Canisius College. On the international level, he served as video coach for the 2015 U18 Russian Women's National Team which won a Bronze medal at the 2015 World Championships and the 2018 Swedish U20 World Junior Championship team which won a Silver medal.

A 2014 graduate of the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, Segall began his career working with the AHL's Worcester Sharks (affiliate of the San Jose Sharks) while in school.

The Condors open Training Camp driven by Three-Way Chevrolet on Monday, January 25. Bakersfield opens the season on February 5 with the home opener set for Friday, February 12. A full schedule is expected tomorrow.

