Roadrunners Release AHL Regular Season Schedule
January 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, have announced their regular season schedule for their season that will begin on Friday, February 5 against San Jose.
The Roadrunners will open the season with three games as the "away" team against San Jose from Tucson Arena at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 5; Saturday, February 6 and Monday, February 8.
The 40-game regular season schedule consists of 20 home games and 20 away games, though, 23 of the 40 games will be played at Tucson Arena.
The team's official Home Opener will be on Thursday, February 18 at 6:30 p.m. against Ontario. The series will continue with 2 p.m. puck drops on Saturday, February 20 and Sunday, February 21.
Tucson will play six games each against: Colorado, Henderson, Ontario, San Diego, San Jose, and Texas with three contests being played at Tucson Arena and three matchups on the road in all cases but the previously mentioned San Jose series. The Roadrunners and Stockton will meet four times during the season with each team hosting two games
Fans and Media can download the complete schedule to their calendars by clicking HERE.
The Roadrunners and Tucson Arena are in ongoing communication with Pima County and the City of Tucson regarding fan attendance as it pertains to health and safety for home games. Those details will be shared in advance of games throughout the season. Fan capacity for away games will be determined and announced by those organizations.
Friday, February 5 Vs San Jose, 7 p.m. (Roadrunners will be "away" team)
Saturday, February 6 Vs San Jose, 7 p.m. (Roadrunners will be "away" team)
Monday, February 8 Vs San Jose, 7 p.m. (Roadrunners will be "away" team)
Friday, February 12 At Ontario, 7 p.m.
Sunday, February 14 At Ontario 2 p.m.
Thursday, February 18 Vs San Jose, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, February 20 Vs San Jose, 2 p.m.
Sunday, February 21 Vs San Jose, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, February 24 At Colorado, 7 p.m.
Friday, February 26 At Colorado, 7 p.m.
Saturday, February 27 At Colorado, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 3 Vs Texas, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, March 5 Vs Texas, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 6 Vs Tucson 7 p.m.
Friday, March 12 At Stockton, 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 13 At Stockton, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, March 17 Vs San Diego, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, March 19 Vs San Diego, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 20 Vs San Diego, 5 p.m.
Friday, March 26 At Ontario, 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 27 At San Diego, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 31 Vs Henderson, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, April 2 Vs Henderson, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 3 Vs Henderson, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 9 Vs Stockton, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 10 Vs Stockton, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 15 At Henderson, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 17 At Henderson, 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 18 At Henderson, 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 22 Vs Colorado, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, April 23 Vs Colorado, 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 25 Vs Colorado, 5 p.m.
Friday, April 30 At San Diego, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 1 At San Diego, 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 6 At Texas, 5 p.m.
Saturday, May 8 At Texas, 5 p.m.
Sunday, May 9 At Texas, 3 p.m.
Thursday, May 13 Vs Ontario, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, May 14 Vs Ontario, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 16 Vs Ontario, 2 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2021
- Hockey Is Back in the Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Announces 2020-21 Schedule - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Roadrunners Release AHL Regular Season Schedule - Tucson Roadrunners
- Devils Announce 34-Game Regular-Season Schedule - Binghamton Devils
- Hershey Bears Announce Schedule for 2020-21 Season - Hershey Bears
- Sound Tigers Announce Schedule, 2021-22 Season Ticket Memberships - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Texas Stars Reveal Complete 2020-21 Season Schedule - Texas Stars
- Griffins Release 2020-21 Schedule - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Announce 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Condors Announce 2020-21 Schedule - Bakersfield Condors
- Comets Announce 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule - Utica Comets
- IceHogs Reveal 2020-21 Preseason and Regular Season Schedule - Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Wild Announces Full 2020-2021 Schedule - Iowa Wild
- San Diego Gulls 2020-21 Schedule Announced - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda 2020-21 Regular Season Game and Broadcast Schedule Announced - San Jose Barracuda
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule - Syracuse Crunch
- Reign Announce 2020-21 Regular-Season Schedule - Ontario Reign
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2020-21 Regular-Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek - Cleveland Monsters
- Chicago Wolves Unveil 2020-21 Schedule - Chicago Wolves
- American Hockey League Announces 2020-21 Schedule - AHL
- Roadrunners Home Opener Slated for February 18 - Tucson Roadrunners
- San Jose Gets Best of Gulls in Preseason Meeting - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.