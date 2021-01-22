Roadrunners Release AHL Regular Season Schedule

TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, have announced their regular season schedule for their season that will begin on Friday, February 5 against San Jose.

The Roadrunners will open the season with three games as the "away" team against San Jose from Tucson Arena at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 5; Saturday, February 6 and Monday, February 8.

The 40-game regular season schedule consists of 20 home games and 20 away games, though, 23 of the 40 games will be played at Tucson Arena.

The team's official Home Opener will be on Thursday, February 18 at 6:30 p.m. against Ontario. The series will continue with 2 p.m. puck drops on Saturday, February 20 and Sunday, February 21.

Tucson will play six games each against: Colorado, Henderson, Ontario, San Diego, San Jose, and Texas with three contests being played at Tucson Arena and three matchups on the road in all cases but the previously mentioned San Jose series. The Roadrunners and Stockton will meet four times during the season with each team hosting two games

The Roadrunners and Tucson Arena are in ongoing communication with Pima County and the City of Tucson regarding fan attendance as it pertains to health and safety for home games. Those details will be shared in advance of games throughout the season. Fan capacity for away games will be determined and announced by those organizations.

Friday, February 5 Vs San Jose, 7 p.m. (Roadrunners will be "away" team)

Saturday, February 6 Vs San Jose, 7 p.m. (Roadrunners will be "away" team)

Monday, February 8 Vs San Jose, 7 p.m. (Roadrunners will be "away" team)

Friday, February 12 At Ontario, 7 p.m.

Sunday, February 14 At Ontario 2 p.m.

Thursday, February 18 Vs San Jose, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 20 Vs San Jose, 2 p.m.

Sunday, February 21 Vs San Jose, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, February 24 At Colorado, 7 p.m.

Friday, February 26 At Colorado, 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 27 At Colorado, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 3 Vs Texas, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, March 5 Vs Texas, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 6 Vs Tucson 7 p.m.

Friday, March 12 At Stockton, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 13 At Stockton, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 17 Vs San Diego, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, March 19 Vs San Diego, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 20 Vs San Diego, 5 p.m.

Friday, March 26 At Ontario, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 27 At San Diego, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 31 Vs Henderson, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 2 Vs Henderson, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 3 Vs Henderson, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 9 Vs Stockton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 10 Vs Stockton, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 15 At Henderson, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 17 At Henderson, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 18 At Henderson, 5 p.m.

Thursday, April 22 Vs Colorado, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 23 Vs Colorado, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 25 Vs Colorado, 5 p.m.

Friday, April 30 At San Diego, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 1 At San Diego, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 6 At Texas, 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 8 At Texas, 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 9 At Texas, 3 p.m.

Thursday, May 13 Vs Ontario, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 14 Vs Ontario, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 16 Vs Ontario, 2 p.m.

