San Diego Gulls 2020-21 Schedule Announced

January 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The American Hockey League (AHL) today announced the condensed 44-game interdivisional regular-season schedule for the San Diego Gulls 2020-21 season. The Gulls will open the 2020-21 schedule with their home opener Friday, Feb. 5 at FivePoint Arena at Great Park Ice in Irvine, Calif. (7 p.m. PT).

The Gulls will play the seven other Pacific Division opponents, including the Bakersfield Condors, Colorado Eagles, Ontario Reign, San Jose Barracuda, Stockton Heat, Tucson Roadrunners and the AHL's newest team, the Henderson Silver Knights. San Diego will have 17 home weekend dates, including six Friday, eight Saturday and three Sunday games. The Gulls will also play 14 sets of back-to-back games throughout the campaign.

San Diego's 10-game season series with the Ontario Reign begins with a home contest on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at FivePoint Arena (7 p.m. PT). The rivalry will see the Gulls host four other contests on Mar. 6 (7:30 p.m. PT), Mar. 24 (7 p.m. PT), Apr. 5 (7 p.m. PT), Apr. 21 (7 p.m. PT). The Gulls will visit Toyota Sports Performance Center on Mar. 9 (6 p.m. PT), Mar. 14 (3 p.m. PT), Mar. 22 (6 p.m. PT), Apr. 15 (6 p.m. PT) and Apr. 27 (6 p.m. PT) in El Segundo, Calif.

Attached is San Diego's 2020-21 season schedule. The Gulls' local television schedule will be released at a later date. All 44-games will air live on the Gulls Audio Network on iHeart Radio.

American Hockey League games can be seen live on AHLTV. Details on subscription packages for the 2020-21 season can be found at AHLTV.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.