Syracuse Crunch Loan Brandon Halverson to Solar Bears

January 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) have loaned goaltender Brandon Halverson to the Orlando Solar Bears.

Halverson, 27, owns a 8-4-1 record this season with Orlando, with a 2.40 goals against average (GAA) and a .926 save percentage (SV%). He is currently the second highest rated goaltender in the ECHL.

In six games with the Crunch, Halverson posted a 4-1-0 record with a 2.99 GAA and .896 SV%.

In total, Halverson has appeared in 176 professional games over seven seasons in the NHL, AHL, ECHL, and DEL2.

The Crunch announced the signing of Halverson to a two-year, AHL contract on November 28.

Prior to his professional career, Halverson backstopped the Soo Greyhounds of the OHL for three seasons. In 112 regular season games, Halverson posted a career mark of 72-28-7 with a 2.83 GAA and a .909 SV%. During the 2014-15 season, Halverson posted the most shutouts in the entire OHL with six. One year later, Halverson was on the USA U-20 World Junior Team that took the bronze medal.

The 6-foot-4, 231-pound goalkeeper was drafted by the New York Rangers in the second round, 59th overall in the 2014 NHL Draft and appeared in one NHL game for the Rangers during the 2017-18 season.

