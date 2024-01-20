ECHL Transactions - January 20

January 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 20, 2024:

Adirondack:

Add Tyler Brennan, G activated from reserve

Delete Michael Gillespie, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Jay Powell, D activated from reserve

Delete Dylan Carabia, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Dave Desander, G added as EBUG

Delete Spencer Taylor, G released as EBUG

Florida:

Add Jordan Sambrook, D activated from reserve

Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Tyler Parks, G activated from reserve

Delete Brett Brochu, G placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Cooper Jones, D activated from reserve

Delete Ben Zloty, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Zach Jordan, F assigned by Chicago (AHL)

Add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from reserve

Delete Andrew Bellant, F placed on reserve

Delete Matus Spodniak, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Justin Michaelian, F activated from reserve

Delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on reserve

Delete Peyton Jones, G loaned to Iowa (AHL)

Maine:

Add Shane Starrett, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Austin Albrecht, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Gabe Guertler, F activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Keyser, G placed on reserve

Delete Francois Brassard, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/16)

Delete Jeff Solow, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/20)

Newfoundland:

Add Chase Carter, D signed contract, added to active roster

Savannah:

Add Tanner Vescio, D activated from reserve

South Carolina:

Add Jonny Evans, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Reid Cooper, G activated from reserve

Delete Mitchell Gibson, G placed on reserve

Delete Kevin O'Neil, F recalled by Hershey

Delete Tyson Empey, F recalled by Hershey

Trois-Rivières:

Add Rylan Parenteau, G activated from reserve

Delete Zachary Bouthillier, G placed on reserve

