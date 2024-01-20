ECHL Transactions - January 20
January 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 20, 2024:
Adirondack:
Add Tyler Brennan, G activated from reserve
Delete Michael Gillespie, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Jay Powell, D activated from reserve
Delete Dylan Carabia, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Dave Desander, G added as EBUG
Delete Spencer Taylor, G released as EBUG
Florida:
Add Jordan Sambrook, D activated from reserve
Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Tyler Parks, G activated from reserve
Delete Brett Brochu, G placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Cooper Jones, D activated from reserve
Delete Ben Zloty, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Zach Jordan, F assigned by Chicago (AHL)
Add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from reserve
Delete Andrew Bellant, F placed on reserve
Delete Matus Spodniak, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Justin Michaelian, F activated from reserve
Delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on reserve
Delete Peyton Jones, G loaned to Iowa (AHL)
Maine:
Add Shane Starrett, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Austin Albrecht, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Gabe Guertler, F activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Keyser, G placed on reserve
Delete Francois Brassard, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/16)
Delete Jeff Solow, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/20)
Newfoundland:
Add Chase Carter, D signed contract, added to active roster
Savannah:
Add Tanner Vescio, D activated from reserve
South Carolina:
Add Jonny Evans, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Reid Cooper, G activated from reserve
Delete Mitchell Gibson, G placed on reserve
Delete Kevin O'Neil, F recalled by Hershey
Delete Tyson Empey, F recalled by Hershey
Trois-Rivières:
Add Rylan Parenteau, G activated from reserve
Delete Zachary Bouthillier, G placed on reserve
